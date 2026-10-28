NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 8

The NFC North and AFC North continue to be the only divisions where all four teams are above the .500 mark on the season. The League has never had two divisions where every team had a winning record heading into Week 8. If the playoffs were to start this week, those eight teams would all be in and make up nearly 60 percent of the playoff field in both conferences.

Here's a look at where things stand in the NFC North heading into Week 8:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2026 record: 6-0

Week 7 result: Minnesota 16, Indianapolis 10

Next opponent: at Detroit (4-2), Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

3 headlines:

1. Jones day-to-day

The Vikings welcomed back running back Jordan Mason from IR for the first time since Week 1 with the hope of him and Aaron Jones Sr. being 1A and 1B in their backfield moving forward. Mason finished with team highs in carries (15) and yards (68) because Jones left the game with a knee injury. Jones is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup in Detroit. Minnesota finished with 136 rushing yards on 29 carries against the Colts.

2. Smith making plays

Veteran safety Harrison Smith grabbed his 40th career interception to seal the win late for Minnesota on Sunday. He's now tied for third in franchise history in interceptions. Smith is a finisher, much like his defensive teammates. Minnesota's defense has only allowed three total points in six fourth quarters this season.

3. Applying pressure

The Vikings blitzed Indianapolis 85.2 percent of their defensive snaps Sunday. That was the highest blitz rate of the NextGen Stats era. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores' group turned that heavy blitz into four sacks. The variety of their blitzes and their success rate are big reasons why Minnesota is the last undefeated team left in the NFL.