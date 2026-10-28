NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 8

The NFC North and AFC North continue to be the only divisions where all four teams are above the .500 mark on the season. The League has never had two divisions where every team had a winning record heading into Week 8. If the playoffs were to start this week, those eight teams would all be in and make up nearly 60 percent of the playoff field in both conferences.
Here's a look at where things stand in the NFC North heading into Week 8:
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 6-0
Week 7 result: Minnesota 16, Indianapolis 10
Next opponent: at Detroit (4-2), Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Jones day-to-day
The Vikings welcomed back running back Jordan Mason from IR for the first time since Week 1 with the hope of him and Aaron Jones Sr. being 1A and 1B in their backfield moving forward. Mason finished with team highs in carries (15) and yards (68) because Jones left the game with a knee injury. Jones is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup in Detroit. Minnesota finished with 136 rushing yards on 29 carries against the Colts.
2. Smith making plays
Veteran safety Harrison Smith grabbed his 40th career interception to seal the win late for Minnesota on Sunday. He's now tied for third in franchise history in interceptions. Smith is a finisher, much like his defensive teammates. Minnesota's defense has only allowed three total points in six fourth quarters this season.
3. Applying pressure
The Vikings blitzed Indianapolis 85.2 percent of their defensive snaps Sunday. That was the highest blitz rate of the NextGen Stats era. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores' group turned that heavy blitz into four sacks. The variety of their blitzes and their success rate are big reasons why Minnesota is the last undefeated team left in the NFL.
Twentyman: The Vikings have found different ways to win games, and that's big. It wasn't the best day for the offense Sunday, but quarterback Kyler Murray's 35-yard fourth-quarter run set up his touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson on the next play for Minnesota's only touchdown of the contest. Murray is still dangerous in that regard, so it's something Detroit's defense must prepare for.
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 5-2
Week 7 result: Chicago 30, New England 24
Next opponent: at Seattle (4-3), Monday, Nov. 2 at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
3 headlines:
1. Big-play Burden
Bears head coach Ben Johnson talked before the season about the high expectations he had for second-year wide receiver Luther Burden III. Burden has lived up to the lofty expectations and is coming off a big performance against the Patriots with four receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown with gains of 58, 26, 24 and 22 yards.
2. Run defense keeps rolling
After limiting Atlanta's Bijan Robinson to a season-low 61 rushing yards in a Week 6 victory, Chicago's run defense kept it up in Week 7. They held New England to just 70 yards on 17 carries. Chicago currently has the No. 3-ranked run defense in the NFL (87.6).
3. Kmet to IR
The Bears placed tight end Cole Kmet on season-ending Reserve/Injured after he suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter vs. New England. Chicago will miss the dual-threat they had at the position with Kmet and second-year tight end Colston Loveland. Loveland is likely to see more of a workload moving forward.
Twentyman: Third-year quarterback Caleb Williams delivered a second straight impressive outing since his return from a hamstring injury. He passed for 308 yards with two touchdowns, no turnovers and a 116.7 passer rating. Williams is running Johnson's offense at an elite level right now, and if he keeps up this pace of play he'll be in the MVP conversation come January.
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 4-2
Week 7 result: Detroit 20, Green Bay 17
Next opponent: vs. Minnesota (6-0), Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 headlines:
1. Goff continues to play at an elite level
Another week, another terrific performance from veteran quarterback Jared Goff, who now has 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions on the season. He's playing the best football of his career, and the Lions will need him to be good again Sunday against Minnesota's top-ranked defense.
2. Branch's big return
Pro Bowl safety Brian Branch returned to action Sunday for the first time since tearing his Achilles last December. He played 45 of a possible 67 snaps as the Lions monitored his count. Branch had four tackles and a critical fourth-quarter interception in his return.
3. Pass pro facing big test
Detroit's offense knows what's coming Sunday vs. Minnesota. Flores and his crew will come after Goff and try to disrupt his timing. Can Goff and center Cade Mays do a good job identifying where the blitz is coming from and get it blocked up long enough for Goff to distribute the football? Running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and Sione Vaki will be big in this game, not just for their playmaking with the ball in their hands but also picking up free blitzers.
Twentyman: It's two games in a row now the Lions' defense - particularly the secondary - stepped up and played a big factor in Detroit's win. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is rotating a lot of players into the mix and is getting good results. With how good this offense is, if the defense continues to play like they have the last two games, the Lions will be tough to beat.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 4-3
Week 7 result: Detroit 20, Green Bay 17
Next opponent: vs. Carolina (3-3), Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)
3 headlines:
1. No change at kicker
Rookie Trey Smack missed a 26-yard field goal early in the game and a 35-yarder late that Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum got a hand on. The partially blocked field goal in Green Bay's final possession could have given the Packers a late lead. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said he's sticking with Smack, who is 11-for-16 kicking field goals and 13-for-15 on extra points this season.
2. Penalties hurting Packers
Green Bay was called for two critical roughing the passer penalties, a personal foul call and an intentional grounding penalty that helped turn the tide Detroit's way Sunday. The Packers have been called for a league-leading 65 penalties in seven games.
3. John Williams steps up
In most situations, losing a starting center (Sean Rhyan) and backup (Jacob Monk) to injury in the first quarter would put an offense in a tough spot. Credit second-year lineman John Williams for stepping in and holding his own against a good Lions interior defensive front. Williams did a nice job holding down the fort for Green Bay's offense Sunday.
Twentyman: It was a tough loss for the Packers as all three phases played a part in defeat, but there's little time to sulk. Green Bay must turn around on a short week and host a Carolina team that was blown out by Tampa Bay Sunday and is probably a little angry and looking to get back on track in their own right.