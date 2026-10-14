NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings sit atop the NFC North at 5-0 after the first five weeks of the season, then there's a log jam at 3-2 between Detroit, Chicago and Green Bay. It should make for a fun stretch of the 2026 schedule as teams jockey for position heading into the final months in December and January.
It hasn't always looked pretty, but the Vikings have found ways to win football games, allowing them to hold a two-game lead in the division. The NFC North and AFC North are the only two divisions in football with all four teams holding a .500 record or better after Week 5.
Here's a look at where things stand in the NFC North heading into Week 6:
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 5-0
Week 5 result: Minnesota 23, New Orleans 13
Next opponent: Bye
3 observations:
1. Vikings keep rolling
Minnesota improved to 5-0 on the season, the second time they've hit that mark in the last three seasons. They won their 10th-straight contest dating back to last season as they head into a Week 6 bye. They find ways to win games using all three phases and that's what well-coached football teams do.
2. Kyler Murray settles in
After finishing last week's game against Miami 13-of-14 passing, Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray went 12-for-12 to start against the Saints Sunday before his first incompletion in the second quarter. He finished 24-of-30 passing for 229 yards with one touchdown to Justin Jefferson and a 109.6 passer rating. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 51 yards. He's settling in nicely into Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme.
3. Defense dominates, again
Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw for just 96 yards with a 38.1 passer rating. Six Saints drives resulted in either a three-and-out or a turnover as New Orleans scored just one touchdown and was 2-for-10 on third down.
Twentyman: The Vikings have been inconsistent offensively, but their defense has been terrific and has lead them to this 5-0 start. Minnesota has allowed just 58 points in five contests, 12 fewer than the next best defense in the NFL (Jacksonville, 70) and rank third in total defense (259.8). Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is blitzing at an incredible rate (57.2 percent). The next highest is Tampa Bay at 37.6 percent. They throw a lot at an opposing offense and so far, their first five opponents haven't been able to figure them out.
View photos from the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11 in Glendale.
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 3-2
Week 5 result: Detroit 45, Arizona 21
Next opponent: Bye
3 observations:
1. Defense gets it done
Detroit's defense forced a three-and-out on five of Arizona's first six possessions of the game and gave the offense time to get rolling. Detroit defenders recorded 5.0 sacks, an interception, nine passes defended and allowed just 56 rushing yards.
2. Jared Goff stays hot
The 11-year veteran completed 19-of-30 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.8 rating. Sunday was the 28th-straight game he's thrown at least one touchdown pass, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak in franchise history. Goff has now gone five-straight games without throwing an interception. That's the most important stat of his season so far.
3. Jahmyr Gibbs passes Sanders
Gibbs scored two rushing touchdowns Sunday, giving him 58 career touchdowns and passing Barry Sanders for most touchdowns scored in NFL history for a player under 25 years old. Gibbs rushed 25 times for 151 yards and caught five passes for 56 yards. He had 207 total scrimmage yards. Gibbs has been terrific and is one of the early favorites for Offensive Player of the Year.
Twentyman: It was a get-right game for the Detroit Lions Sunday in Arizona with all three phases playing their part. Now the Lions get a chance to rest, get some injured players back, do a deep dive over the first five games of the season and come up with ways they can get better. Detroit played man coverage on 31 percent of their snaps against the Cardinals, per TrueMedia and The Athletic. That was the fifth-highest man rate among teams that played Week 5. The Lions were at 15.6 percent from Weeks 1-4. It will be interesting to see if they continue to mix between the two moving forward based on opponent.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 3-2
Week 5 result: Green Bay 31, Chicago 7
Next opponent: vs. Dallas (2-3), Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
3 observations:
1. Big-play offense
Quarterback Jordan Love had just six incompletions on his way to throwing for 367 yards with a 137.5 passer rating. He threw 42- and 53-yard touchdowns to wide receiver Christian Watson. Wide receiver Matthew Golden had receptions of 50 and 36 yards, and Tucker Kraft had a 46-yard grab. They can stress a team offensively down the field in the pass game.
2. Packers attack the football
Green Bay's defense recorded five takeaways against the Bears – three interceptions and two fumbles – with safety Xavier McKinney leading the way with two picks. The five takeaways are the most in a game since 2016 when they had six against Seattle, per packers.com.
3. Javon Hargrave leaves game with injury
After losing linebacker Edgerrin Cooper last week to a torn Achilles, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave left the game late in the fourth quarter with what has been confirmed as a season-ending Achilles injury.
Twentyman: The injuries are starting to mount for the Packers, especially defensively, but they should get All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ACL) back soon. That will help. Green Bay's offense has been a unit of extremes this season. They are last in the NFL in rushing, averaging just 60.4 yards per game. They are fourth in passing (271.0), right behind the third-place Lions. That's something they will have to figure out. It doesn't seem sustainable once the weather turns cold and defense and a consistent run game can win or lose games late in the year.
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 3-2
Week 5 result: Green Bay 31, Chicago 7
Next opponent: at Atlanta (2-3), Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 observations:
1. Ball security, run game let Bears down
The Bears lost the turnover battle 5-0 and were limited to just 81 yards on the ground, 115 yards below their league-leading average of 196.3 entering the game.
2. Caleb Williams appears close to return
Williams is close to returning from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He returned as a limited participant in practice last Friday and worked out on the field before the game. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said last week Williams is 'on track' to return Week 6 against Atlanta.
3. Secondary struggles
Love had five completions that traveled at least 30 yards in the air Sunday, per ESPN stats. He tied Ben Roethlisberger as the only players with that many 30-plus air-yard completions in a game since ESPN began tracking it in 2006.
Twentyman: Losing the turnover battle 5-0 will result in the type of final score we saw Sunday for Chicago. Getting Williams back will be big for this team. The Bears currently rank in the Top 10 in total offense (sixth) and defense (ninth), but at 3-2 to begin the year there is still room for improvement.