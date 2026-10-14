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NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 6

Oct 14, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Minnesota Vikings sit atop the NFC North at 5-0 after the first five weeks of the season, then there's a log jam at 3-2 between Detroit, Chicago and Green Bay. It should make for a fun stretch of the 2026 schedule as teams jockey for position heading into the final months in December and January.

It hasn't always looked pretty, but the Vikings have found ways to win football games, allowing them to hold a two-game lead in the division. The NFC North and AFC North are the only two divisions in football with all four teams holding a .500 record or better after Week 5.

Here's a look at where things stand in the NFC North heading into Week 6:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2026 record: 5-0

Week 5 result: Minnesota 23, New Orleans 13

Next opponent: Bye

3 observations:

1. Vikings keep rolling

Minnesota improved to 5-0 on the season, the second time they've hit that mark in the last three seasons. They won their 10th-straight contest dating back to last season as they head into a Week 6 bye. They find ways to win games using all three phases and that's what well-coached football teams do.

2. Kyler Murray settles in

After finishing last week's game against Miami 13-of-14 passing, Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray went 12-for-12 to start against the Saints Sunday before his first incompletion in the second quarter. He finished 24-of-30 passing for 229 yards with one touchdown to Justin Jefferson and a 109.6 passer rating. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 51 yards. He's settling in nicely into Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme.

3. Defense dominates, again

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw for just 96 yards with a 38.1 passer rating. Six Saints drives resulted in either a three-and-out or a turnover as New Orleans scored just one touchdown and was 2-for-10 on third down.

Twentyman: The Vikings have been inconsistent offensively, but their defense has been terrific and has lead them to this 5-0 start. Minnesota has allowed just 58 points in five contests, 12 fewer than the next best defense in the NFL (Jacksonville, 70) and rank third in total defense (259.8). Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is blitzing at an incredible rate (57.2 percent). The next highest is Tampa Bay at 37.6 percent. They throw a lot at an opposing offense and so far, their first five opponents haven't been able to figure them out.

Lions at Cardinals Week 5 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11 in Glendale.

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devin White (45) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6), Detroit Lions defensive back Jalen Mills (27) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) makes an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrates after an interception during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 in Glendale, Ariz. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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DETROIT LIONS

2026 record: 3-2

Week 5 result: Detroit 45, Arizona 21

Next opponent: Bye

3 observations:

1. Defense gets it done

Detroit's defense forced a three-and-out on five of Arizona's first six possessions of the game and gave the offense time to get rolling. Detroit defenders recorded 5.0 sacks, an interception, nine passes defended and allowed just 56 rushing yards.

2.  Jared Goff stays hot

The 11-year veteran completed 19-of-30 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 125.8 rating. Sunday was the 28th-straight game he's thrown at least one touchdown pass, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak in franchise history. Goff has now gone five-straight games without throwing an interception. That's the most important stat of his season so far.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs passes Sanders

Gibbs scored two rushing touchdowns Sunday, giving him 58 career touchdowns and passing Barry Sanders for most touchdowns scored in NFL history for a player under 25 years old. Gibbs rushed 25 times for 151 yards and caught five passes for 56 yards. He had 207 total scrimmage yards. Gibbs has been terrific and is one of the early favorites for Offensive Player of the Year.

Twentyman: It was a get-right game for the Detroit Lions Sunday in Arizona with all three phases playing their part. Now the Lions get a chance to rest, get some injured players back, do a deep dive over the first five games of the season and come up with ways they can get better. Detroit played man coverage on 31 percent of their snaps against the Cardinals, per TrueMedia and The Athletic. That was the fifth-highest man rate among teams that played Week 5. The Lions were at 15.6 percent from Weeks 1-4. It will be interesting to see if they continue to mix between the two moving forward based on opponent.

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GREEN BAY PACKERS

2026 record: 3-2

Week 5 result: Green Bay 31, Chicago 7

Next opponent: vs. Dallas (2-3), Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

3 observations:

1. Big-play offense

Quarterback Jordan Love had just six incompletions on his way to throwing for 367 yards with a 137.5 passer rating. He threw 42- and 53-yard touchdowns to wide receiver Christian Watson. Wide receiver Matthew Golden had receptions of 50 and 36 yards, and Tucker Kraft had a 46-yard grab. They can stress a team offensively down the field in the pass game.

2. Packers attack the football

Green Bay's defense recorded five takeaways against the Bears – three interceptions and two fumbles – with safety Xavier McKinney leading the way with two picks. The five takeaways are the most in a game since 2016 when they had six against Seattle, per packers.com.

3. Javon Hargrave leaves game with injury

After losing linebacker Edgerrin Cooper last week to a torn Achilles, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave left the game late in the fourth quarter with what has been confirmed as a season-ending Achilles injury.

Twentyman: The injuries are starting to mount for the Packers, especially defensively, but they should get All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (ACL) back soon. That will help. Green Bay's offense has been a unit of extremes this season. They are last in the NFL in rushing, averaging just 60.4 yards per game. They are fourth in passing (271.0), right behind the third-place Lions. That's something they will have to figure out. It doesn't seem sustainable once the weather turns cold and defense and a consistent run game can win or lose games late in the year.

CHICAGO BEARS

2026 record: 3-2

Week 5 result: Green Bay 31, Chicago 7

Next opponent: at Atlanta (2-3), Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

3 observations:

1. Ball security, run game let Bears down

The Bears lost the turnover battle 5-0 and were limited to just 81 yards on the ground, 115 yards below their league-leading average of 196.3 entering the game.

2. Caleb Williams appears close to return

Williams is close to returning from a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He returned as a limited participant in practice last Friday and worked out on the field before the game. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said last week Williams is 'on track' to return Week 6 against Atlanta.

3. Secondary struggles

Love had five completions that traveled at least 30 yards in the air Sunday, per ESPN stats. He tied Ben Roethlisberger as the only players with that many 30-plus air-yard completions in a game since ESPN began tracking it in 2006.

Twentyman: Losing the turnover battle 5-0 will result in the type of final score we saw Sunday for Chicago. Getting Williams back will be big for this team. The Bears currently rank in the Top 10 in total offense (sixth) and defense (ninth), but at 3-2 to begin the year there is still room for improvement.

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