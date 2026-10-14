NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 6

The Minnesota Vikings sit atop the NFC North at 5-0 after the first five weeks of the season, then there's a log jam at 3-2 between Detroit, Chicago and Green Bay. It should make for a fun stretch of the 2026 schedule as teams jockey for position heading into the final months in December and January.

It hasn't always looked pretty, but the Vikings have found ways to win football games, allowing them to hold a two-game lead in the division. The NFC North and AFC North are the only two divisions in football with all four teams holding a .500 record or better after Week 5.

Here's a look at where things stand in the NFC North heading into Week 6:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2026 record: 5-0

Week 5 result: Minnesota 23, New Orleans 13

Next opponent: Bye

3 observations:

1. Vikings keep rolling

Minnesota improved to 5-0 on the season, the second time they've hit that mark in the last three seasons. They won their 10th-straight contest dating back to last season as they head into a Week 6 bye. They find ways to win games using all three phases and that's what well-coached football teams do.

2. Kyler Murray settles in

After finishing last week's game against Miami 13-of-14 passing, Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray went 12-for-12 to start against the Saints Sunday before his first incompletion in the second quarter. He finished 24-of-30 passing for 229 yards with one touchdown to Justin Jefferson and a 109.6 passer rating. He also rushed the ball 10 times for 51 yards. He's settling in nicely into Kevin O'Connell's offensive scheme.

3. Defense dominates, again

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw for just 96 yards with a 38.1 passer rating. Six Saints drives resulted in either a three-and-out or a turnover as New Orleans scored just one touchdown and was 2-for-10 on third down.