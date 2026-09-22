NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 3

Two weeks into the 2026 NFL season and there seems to be a lot more question marks than answers surrounding the four teams in the NFC North. That's common at the start of any new season as teams don't really have a good grasp of their own strengths and weaknesses until about Week 5.

We've seen some resiliency — particularly from the Vikings — some injury concerns and a few lingering questions that need to be cleared up.

Here's a look at where the NFC North stands after two games:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2026 record: 2-0

Week 2 result: Minnesota 9, Chicago 3

Next opponent: at Tampa Bay (0-2), Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

3 observations:

1. Team wins

The Vikings are 2-0 and atop the division playing with a backup quarterback under center because the defense and special teams are contributing to complete team wins. Kicker Will Reichard extended his field goal streak to 23 in the lowest-scoring game in Vikings-Bears history Sunday. Chicago punter Brett Thorson averaged 49.5 yards per punt and Minnesota blocked a Bears field goal attempt. Credit to the defense for shutting quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense out of the end zone after they dropped 59 points on Carolina in Week 1.

2. Defense stout again

The Vikings limited Chicago to 297 total yards and no touchdowns with four sacks and two takeaways. Williams was just 15-of-26 passing for 138 yards with an interception before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. His passer rating was 56.2.​ The Vikings come after teams with the blitz and force them to play their kind of game.

3. QB update

After Kyler Murray left with a concussion early in Week 1, Carson Wentz has led the Vikings to a 2-0 record mostly by taking care of the football (3 TDs, O INT). The good news for Minnesota is Murray cleared concussion protocol on Monday and head coach Kevin O'Connell said he'll start Sunday against the Bucs. If needed, Wentz has shown he can come in and win games.