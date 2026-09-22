NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 3

Two weeks into the 2026 NFL season and there seems to be a lot more question marks than answers surrounding the four teams in the NFC North. That's common at the start of any new season as teams don't really have a good grasp of their own strengths and weaknesses until about Week 5.
We've seen some resiliency — particularly from the Vikings — some injury concerns and a few lingering questions that need to be cleared up.
Here's a look at where the NFC North stands after two games:
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
2026 record: 2-0
Week 2 result: Minnesota 9, Chicago 3
Next opponent: at Tampa Bay (0-2), Sunday, Sept. 27 at 4:05 p.m. (FOX)
3 observations:
1. Team wins
The Vikings are 2-0 and atop the division playing with a backup quarterback under center because the defense and special teams are contributing to complete team wins. Kicker Will Reichard extended his field goal streak to 23 in the lowest-scoring game in Vikings-Bears history Sunday. Chicago punter Brett Thorson averaged 49.5 yards per punt and Minnesota blocked a Bears field goal attempt. Credit to the defense for shutting quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense out of the end zone after they dropped 59 points on Carolina in Week 1.
2. Defense stout again
The Vikings limited Chicago to 297 total yards and no touchdowns with four sacks and two takeaways. Williams was just 15-of-26 passing for 138 yards with an interception before leaving the game with a hamstring injury. His passer rating was 56.2. The Vikings come after teams with the blitz and force them to play their kind of game.
3. QB update
After Kyler Murray left with a concussion early in Week 1, Carson Wentz has led the Vikings to a 2-0 record mostly by taking care of the football (3 TDs, O INT). The good news for Minnesota is Murray cleared concussion protocol on Monday and head coach Kevin O'Connell said he'll start Sunday against the Bucs. If needed, Wentz has shown he can come in and win games.
Twentyman: O'Connell has to the love the fact his team is 2-0 with two wins within the NFC North to start the season. It's been a complete team effort from the defense being dominant, special teams being solid and the offense being opportunistic.
DETROIT LIONS
2026 record: 1-1
Week 2 result: Buffalo 41, Detroit 31
Next opponent: vs. New York Jets (1-1), Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. (FOX)
3 observations:
1. Defense needs answers
The Lions currently rank 31st in points allowed (35.5), 31st in total defense (457.5), 31st in passing defense (310.5) and have allowed the most completions of 20-plus yards in the NFL with 10. It's been a tough start on that side of the football from the second half of Week 1 through Week 2. After a deep dive this weekend into the first two games, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said they've targeted some areas they need to get better — third down, red zone, limiting explosives and run game efficiency — and they are things Campbell views as correctible from the tape.
2. Amon-Ra St. Brown headed toward monster season
The veteran Lions wide receiver leads the NFL in receptions (19), is fourth in receiving yards (209) and is tied with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the NFL lead with four receiving touchdowns. St. Brown joined Andre Rison (1994) as the only players in NFL history to produce at least nine receptions and two-or-more receiving touchdowns in each of the first two games of any season.
3. Injury updates
The Lions lost veteran safety Avonte Maddox for the season with a foot injury that will require surgery. Campbell said the team is looking to add to the position. He doesn't expect Kerby Joseph or Brian Branch to start practice this week.
"It's tough to say. It really is. I mean, I think Branch has a chance to be back sooner than (Joseph), but it won't be this week," Campbell said Monday when asked if either were close to returning to the practice field.
Twentyman: After a loss in Buffalo, the Lions will look to get some of the missed assignments corrected. Campbell said it might be time to give some players an opportunity who haven't had one yet. The team signed defensive back Jalen Mills to the practice squad Monday afternoon. I'd expect the Lions to maybe try to streamline and simplify some things schematically on defense ahead of the Jets matchup.
CHICAGO BEARS
2026 record: 1-1
Week 2 result: Minnesota 9, Chicago 3
Next opponent: vs. Philadelphia (2-0), Monday, Sept. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
3 observations:
1. Caleb Williams injury update
Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Williams is 'week to week' with a hamstring injury and is 'likely to miss some time' after leaving Sunday's loss vs. Minnesota in the fourth quarter. Tyson Bagent is a capable backup, but he's a different quarterback than Williams with less mobility.
2. Bounce-back for Bears' defense
After allowing 37 points and 478 yards of total offense to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, the Bears' defense rebounded by keeping the Vikings out of the end zone and allowing only 246 yards, 11 first downs and a 23.1 percent (3-for-13) third-down conversion rate.
3. Letting one slip away at home
Weather was a major factor in Sunday's outcome as it rained the entire game and made conditions difficult for both offenses. The Bears committed eight penalties for 58 yards, had a field goal blocked and couldn't come away with a touchdown on possessions that reached the Minnesota 1, 5 and 12-yard lines.
Twentyman: It sounds like the Bears avoided a major injury with Williams. After scoring 59 points the week prior vs. Carolina, Chicago's offense took a step back Sunday, though weather was a factor. After two weeks, this is a tough Bears team to gauge. Monday night vs. Philadelphia will tell me a lot about this Bears team, especially on defense.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
2026 record: 1-1
Week 2 result: Green Bay 20, New York Jets 17 (OT)
Next opponent: vs. Atlanta (0-2), Thursday, Sept. 24 at 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
3 observations:
1. OT a master-class performance for Packers
After climbing back from a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, Green Bay took complete control in the extra 10 minutes. Barryn Sorrell and Brandon Cisse sacked Jets quarterback Geno Smith on the first play. Then, Dani Dennis-Sutton and Lukas Van Ness got to Smith on second down helping lead to a three-and-out. After the three-and-out, the offense took over on their own 34-yard line. Big gains by running back Kaleb Johnson (11 yards), running back Chris Brooks (15) and wide receiver Matthew Golden (14), with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the Jets' defense mixed in, led to rookie kicker Trey Smack's game-winning 26-yard field goal.
2. No Micah Parsons, no problem
Van Ness, Green Bay's 2023 first-round draft pick, was the star on defense for the Packers Sunday as he recorded a team-leading nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. Green Bay needs players to step up in Parsons' absence. Sunday it was Van Ness, and it helped lead to a win.
3. Penalties an issue
The Packers were called for 14 penalties for 133 yards against the Jets. The Packers have now been called for 26 penalties in two games, and they've nearly led to their first 0-2 start in 20 years.
"We've got to take a look at it," LaFleur told packers.com of the penalties. "It was just a lot to overcome."
Twentyman: The Packers lost wide receiver Jayden Reed to a neck injury and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele to a knee injury. They'll have to overcome that adversity early on after already trying to stem the losses of Parsons (ACL rehab) and running back Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Except List). Green Bay has a short week up next playing Atlanta on Thursday night.