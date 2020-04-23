Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

Jamie Samuelson: Cohost Jamie and Stoney, 97.1-FM.

Dream scenario: This pick is based largely on the belief that Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, and if he's not 100 percent now, he will be by the 2021 season. Tua would be a breath of fresh air, and the Lions would have a mobile quarterback who could compete with the Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jacksons out there. This is where football is heading, and as good as Matthew Stafford is, he is not that type of quarterback. Time to turn the page and make a statement, and Tua would be just that.

Reality pick: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson. Everyone has them taking Jeff Okudah which would be a solid pick as well. But I have a feeling that Matt Patricia will be wowed by the speed and athleticism of Simmons and the thought of unleashing him on the defense.

Brad Galli: WXYZ-Channel 7, Anchor/reporter

Dream scenario: The dream would have been to be anywhere but this early in the draft, but here the Lions are. Grabbing two potentially solid starters in the first round could be more impactful. I think their dream is finding a group of teams antsy to trade up — and over-trade — to get Tua. Then they have to build the defensive front seven.

Reality pick: I think Matthew Stafford has a handful of really productive years left. I firmly believe that. For months, I thought they wouldn't take a QB. As we get closer, I have a strong feeling the Lions will believe Tua is too good to pass up. Do I think they should take him? Again, no. Not with Stafford in place. But every time I guess what the Lions will do, I am surprised by something. So I think they'll take Tua — and I say it to prepare myself to be shocked.

Matt Shepard: Detroit Tigers' play by play voice, Fox Sports Detroit.

Dream scenario: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State. Young is the best pass rusher in the draft. He has speed, strength and power. He is relentless and gives the Lions exactly what they lacked in 2019.

Reality pick: Thought about an OL. It's the weakest position group on the team. I'll go with Jeff Okudah, CB OSU. He's 6-1, 205 and is the best cover corner in the draft.

Scott "The Gator" Anderson: Karsch and Anderson cohost, WXYT-97.1.

Dream scenario: What better dream than to capitalize on having the third pick overall? The phone rings and it's the Dolphins, and they want a quarterback badly and are willing to get ahead of every team to do so and send the Lions the 5th pick and the 26th pick.

Jacksonville and Las Vegas both want to move ahead of the Chargers. The Lions accept the offer from the Jags and walk away with the 9th and 20th picks, plus the 73rd pick.

The Lions are able to bring in DT Derrick Brown of Auburn, CB C.J. Henderson of Florida and ILB Patrick Queen of LSU to bolster the defense and restore the Roar!