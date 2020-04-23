Lions mock draft: Dream scenarios & reality

Dream scenario
Tim Twentyman: A quarterback-needy team like Miami or the Los Angeles Chargers convinces Washington to trade out of the No. 2 pick. Assuming Joe Burrow goes No. 1 to Cincinnati, and whoever trades with Washington is looking for a quarterback, Detroit sits in a perfect position at No. 3 to take the best player in this draft at a position of need by selecting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young at No. 3.
Mike O'Hara: Lions pick: Cornerback Jeff Okudah, Ohio State -- but after these two trades.
Trade No. 1: Down two spots to No. 5 with the Miami Dolphins, who want to guarantee getting the quarterback of their choice – Justin Herbert of Oregon, or Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama.
Trade No. 2: Down one more spot, to No. 6 with the LA Chargers, who've heard rumblings on the NFL grapevine that the Carolina Panthers could be making a deal to get to No. 6 to draft Herbert.
Bottom line: Two trades, acquire extra draft picks, and draft Okudah.
Tori Petry: Young is universally seen as a generational talent and the best player in this draft, and he also happens to fit the biggest need the Lions have. There would be no better scenario for the Lions than for a QB-needy team to make a bold move and pay a pretty penny for the Redskins' No. 2 pick, conveniently leaving Young there for the taking at No. 3.
Editor's Pick: It's a tossup between Young falling to the Lions at 3 or trading down and still nabbing Okudah. Either scenario would make me happy.
Realistic pick
Tim Twentyman: Okudah
This pick really makes sense if Young is off the board to Washington at No. 2. The Lions traded Darius Slay to Philadelphia, and while they've signed Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts in free agency, Okudah would give the Lions more long-term security at the position. He's the best cornerback in the draft and a player whose man coverage skills are a perfect scheme fit in Matt Patricia's defense. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and LSU linebacker Isaiah Simmons would also make sense here.
Mike O'Hara: Okudah
A Day One starter and one of the top five prospects in the draft. His ability warrants being drafted third overall. It's an immediate upgrade for the secondary.
The difference in my Mock 3 Final Selection is there is only one trade – from 3 down to 6 with the Chargers – and the same result. The Lions get Okudah in both.
Tori Petry: Okudah
Bob Quinn works out a trade with the Dolphins to drop back to the 5th pick, and the Lions are still able to grab a shutdown corner in Okudah and strengthen their defense after parting with Slay.
Editor's Pick: Okudah
It would be nice to trade down and add more picks, but I think Okudah is worthy of the third overall selection.