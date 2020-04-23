Road to the Draft

Presented by

Thursday, Apr 23, 2020 07:37 AM

Lions mock draft: Dream scenarios & reality

/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/selengowski-icon-111414.jpg
Lindsay Miller

Managing Editor

Dream scenario

Tim Twentyman: A quarterback-needy team like Miami or the Los Angeles Chargers convinces Washington to trade out of the No. 2 pick. Assuming Joe Burrow goes No. 1 to Cincinnati, and whoever trades with Washington is looking for a quarterback, Detroit sits in a perfect position at No. 3 to take the best player in this draft at a position of need by selecting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young at No. 3.

Mike O'Hara: Lions pick: Cornerback Jeff Okudah, Ohio State -- but after these two trades.

Trade No. 1: Down two spots to No. 5 with the Miami Dolphins, who want to guarantee getting the quarterback of their choice – Justin Herbert of Oregon, or Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama.

Trade No. 2: Down one more spot, to No. 6 with the LA Chargers, who've heard rumblings on the NFL grapevine that the Carolina Panthers could be making a deal to get to No. 6 to draft Herbert.

Bottom line: Two trades, acquire extra draft picks, and draft Okudah.

Tori Petry: Young is universally seen as a generational talent and the best player in this draft, and he also happens to fit the biggest need the Lions have. There would be no better scenario for the Lions than for a QB-needy team to make a bold move and pay a pretty penny for the Redskins' No. 2 pick, conveniently leaving Young there for the taking at No. 3.

Editor's Pick: It's a tossup between Young falling to the Lions at 3 or trading down and still nabbing Okudah. Either scenario would make me happy.

Realistic pick

Tim Twentyman: Okudah

This pick really makes sense if Young is off the board to Washington at No. 2. The Lions traded Darius Slay to Philadelphia, and while they've signed Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts in free agency, Okudah would give the Lions more long-term security at the position. He's the best cornerback in the draft and a player whose man coverage skills are a perfect scheme fit in Matt Patricia's defense. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and LSU linebacker Isaiah Simmons would also make sense here.

Mike O'Hara: Okudah

A Day One starter and one of the top five prospects in the draft. His ability warrants being drafted third overall. It's an immediate upgrade for the secondary.

The difference in my Mock 3 Final Selection is there is only one trade – from 3 down to 6 with the Chargers – and the same result. The Lions get Okudah in both.

Tori Petry: Okudah

Bob Quinn works out a trade with the Dolphins to drop back to the 5th pick, and the Lions are still able to grab a shutdown corner in Okudah and strengthen their defense after parting with Slay.

Editor's Pick: Okudah

It would be nice to trade down and add more picks, but I think Okudah is worthy of the third overall selection.

Related Content

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

Mike O'Hara hosts Media Mock Draft

You see their faces on TV and hear their voices on radio, and now you get the chance to read their picks for who the Detroit Lions will take in the first round in our annual Media Mock Draft.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

O'HARA'S MOCK 3 5.0: The final selection

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do with the 3rd pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Final predictions

Tim Twentyman takes a final look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 3rd overall pick.
How to watch and follow the 2020 NFL Draft
news

How to watch and follow the 2020 NFL Draft

Everything you need to know in order to follow the 2020 NFL Draft
Lions draft stage
news

Lions 2020 Draft order: All rounds & picks

Check out the Detroit Lions' final order of picks in the 2020 NFL Draft
NFC NORTH: 2020 NFL Draft preview
news

NFC NORTH: 2020 NFL Draft preview

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where each of the four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the draft, as well as prospects that could interest each team.
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 prospects who make sense for Lions at 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 draft prospects that make sense for the Detroit Lions at 3.
General manager Bob Quinn
news

TWENTYMAN: 6 positions of need for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the Detroit Lions' top positions of need heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

Quinn not sure why teams have shied away from taking CBs early

General manager Bob Quinn said he's not sure why teams have shied away from taking cornerbacks early in the draft in previous years.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye
news

O'HARA: How Lions have fared in later rounds of draft

Mike O'Hara takes a look back to see how the Detroit Lions and GM Bob Quinn have fared in rounds 3-7 of previous NFL Drafts.
General Manager Bob Quinn
news

How Lions are preparing for a virtual draft

General manager Bob Quinn explains how the Detroit Lions are preparing for a fully virtual 2020 NFL Draft.

Advertising