Lions mock draft: Dream scenarios & reality

Dream scenario

Tim Twentyman: A quarterback-needy team like Miami or the Los Angeles Chargers convinces Washington to trade out of the No. 2 pick. Assuming Joe Burrow goes No. 1 to Cincinnati, and whoever trades with Washington is looking for a quarterback, Detroit sits in a perfect position at No. 3 to take the best player in this draft at a position of need by selecting Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young at No. 3.

Mike O'Hara: Lions pick: Cornerback Jeff Okudah, Ohio State -- but after these two trades.

Trade No. 1: Down two spots to No. 5 with the Miami Dolphins, who want to guarantee getting the quarterback of their choice – Justin Herbert of Oregon, or Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama.

Trade No. 2: Down one more spot, to No. 6 with the LA Chargers, who've heard rumblings on the NFL grapevine that the Carolina Panthers could be making a deal to get to No. 6 to draft Herbert.

Bottom line: Two trades, acquire extra draft picks, and draft Okudah.

Tori Petry: Young is universally seen as a generational talent and the best player in this draft, and he also happens to fit the biggest need the Lions have. There would be no better scenario for the Lions than for a QB-needy team to make a bold move and pay a pretty penny for the Redskins' No. 2 pick, conveniently leaving Young there for the taking at No. 3.