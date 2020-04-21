How to watch and follow the 2020 NFL Draft

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft is going virtual. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL teams will not be drafting from their usual war rooms, but instead from isolation. Even NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell will be announcing the picks from his basement. However, just because the draft will be different this year, doesn't mean the coverage on DetroitLions.com will be. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2020 NFL Draft:

When

Round 1 : Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. EDT

: Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. EDT Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. EDT

: Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. EDT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m. EDT

TV Coverage

All three days of the 2020 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:

ABC

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

NFL Network

Lions Draft Picks

Virtual Draft Party

For the first time ever, the Detroit Lions will be hosting a Virtual Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, and leading up to the start of the draft, watch as many of your favorite Lions personalities including Barry Sanders, Chris Spielman, T.J. Lang, T.J. Hockenson, Bob Quinn, Rod Wood, Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin, Mike O'Hara and Tim Twentyman join your host Tori Petry. The virtual draft party will be streamed live on all Lions social media channels, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions mobile app.

After the Lions make their first round pick, tune back in to the Virtual Draft Party to watch Tori Petry and T.J. Lang break down the selection, player highlights and interview the draft pick.

Video & Analysis

At the end of each day of the draft, Lions GM Bob Quinn is expected to speak with reporters about the team's selections.

Draft Tracker

Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with important information about each of the newest Lions.

NFL Draft-A-Thon

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that they will be supporting Feeding America as part of the 2020 NFL Draft-A-Thon. The Draft-A-Thon will be featured across the live draft coverage on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network April 23-25 and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19. A portion of funds raised through the Draft-A-Thon will directly support Feeding America's network of local foodbanks within the state of Michigan. Read more

Games

Draft Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Draft Bingo is available Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Set your bingo board early to try and earn Bingo, Arch Bingo and Blackout Bingo. Each bingo you earn will increase your chances to win great prizes! A new bingo game will be available for each day of the draft.

Lions Draft Trivia presented by Miller Lite: Answer Lions and NFL Draft related trivia questions to earn your chance to win Lions tickets and other prizes. Trivia can be found on the home screen of the Detroit Lions mobile app, and runs through Thursday, April 23, with a new set of questions each day.

Social Media