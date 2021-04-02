Meet the Prospect: DeVonta Smith

Key observations: Smith is one of three Heisman Trophy winners in Alabama history, joining Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).

Smith had a four and five-touchdown game in his career, making him the only receiver in SEC history with multiple career games totaling four or more receiving touchdowns. Smith also holds the SEC and Alabama career records for receiving touchdowns (46) and receiving yards (3,965).

He also returned 11 punts for 237 yards (21.5 average) and a score last season, so that's part of his repertoire as well.

What they had to say about him: "While Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is my NFL comparison for Smith, I feel like a better comp might be Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Like Curry, Smith is thinner than you'd like and isn't the strongest player, but he has rare quickness, speed, and change-of-direction fluidity, and he creates separation from defenders seemingly at will. He possesses an elite skill level for the position and can hit the defense from short, mid-range or deep.

"Smith has quietly been the most complete of the receivers at Alabama over the last two seasons and will give an NFL team the ability to mismatch him against the weak links either inside or outside in coverage. He's a detailed route runner with the athletic ability to really make them count, from a separation standpoint, and his ball skills are unquestioned. Smith has the football character, athletic gifts and upper-echelon skill level to become a long-time starter and Pro Bowl regular." – NFL analyst Lance Zierlein

What he had to say: "I feel like it's not going to be no different than college," Smith said at Alabama's pro day about his slim frame. " I played against some of the best in college.