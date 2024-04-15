Meet the Prospect: Braden Fiske

Name: Braden Fiske
Position: Defensive lineman
School: Florida State
Ht/Wt: 6-4, 292
40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds
Bench: 26 reps
Vertical: 33.5 inches
Broad: 9-foot-9
3-cone: Did not run
20-yard shuttle: 4.39 seconds
How he fits: The former Western Michigan University Bronco transferred to Florida State for the 2023 season and showed he could be just as productive against tougher competition. He notched 6.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss after recording 6.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss his last season at Western in 2022.
Though he lacks ideal size and length for an NFL defensive tackle, Fiske makes up for it with a quick first step, a strong play style and a motor that doesn't quit. There's room to grow as a pass rusher at this level with a better toolbox of counter moves and technique work.
The Lions have one of the best defensive tackle duos in the NFL after signing DJ Reader in free agency and Alim McNeill set to return for his fourth season, but there's some unproven depth behind them. The Lions could stand to add some young competition to that group.
Key observations: Fiske accepted his invitation to this year's Senior Bowl and was the top defensive lineman on the American team during the week as voted on by the American team offensive linemen.
What they had to say about him: "Fiske is an explosive, versatile defensive lineman. He aligns up and down the defensive front and he's very disruptive in every game I've studied. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and he jolts blockers with his powerful hands. He doesn't have long arms, but he still keeps blockers away from his chest.
"He flashes the ability to bull rush, but most of his wins come by working through the edges of opponents and not through their chest. In the run game, he has the balance/strength to hold up against double teams and the quickness to shoot gaps for negative plays. I love his effort/tenacity. Overall, Fiske is a competitive, athletic and impactful defensive lineman capable of starting right away." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media analyst
How he stacks up: Jeremiah has Fiske ranked No. 45 in his latest Top 50 players in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Fiske as his No. 90 overall prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available in this class and the No. 7 defensive tackle in the class behind Byron Murphy II (Texas), Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois), Kris Jenkins (Michigan), Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson), Mike Hall Jr. (Ohio State) and Maason Smith (LSU).
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Fiske as his No. 2 defensive tackle in the class behind only Murphy.
ESPN's Matt Miller lists Fiske as his No. 41 overall prospect. ESPN insider Field Yates recently updated his Top 50 players in the draft and Fiske comes in at No. 41. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 49.
What he had to say: "I think just the effort, the motor, I think it's something that carries on no matter what level of football you play," Fiske said at the Combine when asked what aspect of his game he feels translates best to the NFL.
"If you can play with an effort, you get to the ball, that translates. The ball is the most important thing and if you can get to the ball and create turnovers, that's crucial."