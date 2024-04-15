Meet the Prospect: Braden Fiske

How he stacks up: Jeremiah has Fiske ranked No. 45 in his latest Top 50 players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Fiske as his No. 90 overall prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available in this class and the No. 7 defensive tackle in the class behind Byron Murphy II (Texas), Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois), Kris Jenkins (Michigan), Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson), Mike Hall Jr. (Ohio State) and Maason Smith (LSU).

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Fiske as his No. 2 defensive tackle in the class behind only Murphy.

ESPN's Matt Miller lists Fiske as his No. 41 overall prospect. ESPN insider Field Yates recently updated his Top 50 players in the draft and Fiske comes in at No. 41. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 49.

What he had to say: "I think just the effort, the motor, I think it's something that carries on no matter what level of football you play," Fiske said at the Combine when asked what aspect of his game he feels translates best to the NFL.