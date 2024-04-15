 Skip to main content
Meet the Prospect: Braden Fiske

Apr 15, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Braden Fiske

Position: Defensive lineman

School: Florida State

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 292

40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds

Bench: 26 reps

Vertical: 33.5 inches

Broad: 9-foot-9

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: 4.39 seconds

Meet the Prospect: Braden Fiske

View photos of NFL prospect Braden Fiske.

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National defensive lineman Braden Fiske of Florida State (94) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
2 / 15

National defensive lineman Braden Fiske of Florida State (94) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American defensive lineman Braden Fiske of Florida State (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
3 / 15

American defensive lineman Braden Fiske of Florida State (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
6 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Erik Verduzco/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State's Braden Fiske sacks North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
7 / 15

Florida State's Braden Fiske sacks North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
8 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive linemans' Braden Fiske, center, celebrates his sack with Daniel Lyons, right, and defensive back Fentrell Cypress II, during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
10 / 15

Florida State defensive linemans' Braden Fiske, center, celebrates his sack with Daniel Lyons, right, and defensive back Fentrell Cypress II, during the second half of the team's Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Erik Verduzco/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
11 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) throws under pressure from Florida State defensive linemen Braden Fiske (55) and Dennis Briggs Jr. (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
13 / 15

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) throws under pressure from Florida State defensive linemen Braden Fiske (55) and Dennis Briggs Jr. (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 15

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is sandwiched by Florida State's defensive back Akeem Dent (1) and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
15 / 15

Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is sandwiched by Florida State's defensive back Akeem Dent (1) and defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he fits: The former Western Michigan University Bronco transferred to Florida State for the 2023 season and showed he could be just as productive against tougher competition. He notched 6.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss after recording 6.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss his last season at Western in 2022.

Though he lacks ideal size and length for an NFL defensive tackle, Fiske makes up for it with a quick first step, a strong play style and a motor that doesn't quit. There's room to grow as a pass rusher at this level with a better toolbox of counter moves and technique work.

The Lions have one of the best defensive tackle duos in the NFL after signing DJ Reader in free agency and Alim McNeill set to return for his fourth season, but there's some unproven depth behind them. The Lions could stand to add some young competition to that group.

Key observations: Fiske accepted his invitation to this year's Senior Bowl and was the top defensive lineman on the American team during the week as voted on by the American team offensive linemen.

What they had to say about him: "Fiske is an explosive, versatile defensive lineman. He aligns up and down the defensive front and he's very disruptive in every game I've studied. As a pass rusher, he has a quick first step and he jolts blockers with his powerful hands. He doesn't have long arms, but he still keeps blockers away from his chest.

"He flashes the ability to bull rush, but most of his wins come by working through the edges of opponents and not through their chest. In the run game, he has the balance/strength to hold up against double teams and the quickness to shoot gaps for negative plays. I love his effort/tenacity. Overall, Fiske is a competitive, athletic and impactful defensive lineman capable of starting right away." - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media analyst

2024 NFL Draft preview: Defensive tackle

View photos of the top defensive tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 22

Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter (90) sets up for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke defensive lineman Dewayne Carter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 22

Duke defensive lineman Dewayne Carter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American defensive lineman Braden Fiske of Florida State (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
3 / 22

American defensive lineman Braden Fiske of Florida State (55) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
4 / 22

Florida State defensive lineman Braden Fiske reacts after a sack against Louisville during the second half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)

Erik Verduzco/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
5 / 22

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is sacked by Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
6 / 22

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is sacked by Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) applies pressure against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 / 22

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) applies pressure against East Carolina in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, right, returns an interception as he is tackled by Bowling Green linebacker Cashius Howell in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
8 / 22

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, right, returns an interception as he is tackled by Bowling Green linebacker Cashius Howell in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
9 / 22

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 22

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II reacts after collecting a sack against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
11 / 22

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
12 / 22

Illinois defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton rushes the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) plays against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
13 / 22

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) plays against Florida State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) looks on during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
14 / 22

Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (33) looks on during an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) reacts after a tackle against Ohio State during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
15 / 22

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) reacts after a tackle against Ohio State during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
16 / 22

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson (6) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) rushes off the line during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. LSU won 42-30. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
17 / 22

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) rushes off the line during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. LSU won 42-30. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) battles Grambling State offensive lineman Shontrail Key (65) during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
18 / 22

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) battles Grambling State offensive lineman Shontrail Key (65) during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) celebrates a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
19 / 22

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) celebrates a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
20 / 22

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 22

LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) celebrates his sack of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
22 / 22

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) celebrates his sack of Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he stacks up: Jeremiah has Fiske ranked No. 45 in his latest Top 50 players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler lists Fiske as his No. 90 overall prospect in his ranking of the Top 100 players available in this class and the No. 7 defensive tackle in the class behind Byron Murphy II (Texas), Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois), Kris Jenkins (Michigan), Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson), Mike Hall Jr. (Ohio State) and Maason Smith (LSU).

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Fiske as his No. 2 defensive tackle in the class behind only Murphy.

ESPN's Matt Miller lists Fiske as his No. 41 overall prospect. ESPN insider Field Yates recently updated his Top 50 players in the draft and Fiske comes in at No. 41. ESPN analyst Jordan Reid has him at No. 49.

What he had to say: "I think just the effort, the motor, I think it's something that carries on no matter what level of football you play," Fiske said at the Combine when asked what aspect of his game he feels translates best to the NFL.

"If you can play with an effort, you get to the ball, that translates. The ball is the most important thing and if you can get to the ball and create turnovers, that's crucial."

