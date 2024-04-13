 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 tackles that could interest Lions

Apr 13, 2024 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions return starting tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell in 2024 and the two form one of the better tackle pairings in the NFL. Sewell has reached superstar status as arguably the best right tackle in football, and Decker consistently grades among the Top 10 left tackles in the game.

Decker, 30, is entering the final year of a 4-year, $60 million extension he signed in 2020, though he has said his wish is to play his entire career with one team in Detroit.

The Lions re-signed swing tackle Dan Skipper in free agency, and also have Connor Galvin, who was on the practice squad last season, but they are a little light in terms of tackle depth and could stand to add a player in this draft.

Offensive tackle class draft strength: Talent and depth. Outside of wide receiver this is probably the most loaded position group in the class. NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists seven offensive tackles among his Top 20 players. A total of eight offensive tackles are in his Top 50.

Lions offensive tackle depth chart: Sewell, Decker, Skipper and Galvin.

2024 NFL Draft preview: Offensive line

View photos of the top offensive line prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 43

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 15-13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
2 / 43

Illinois offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
3 / 43

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)
4 / 43

Notre Dame's Joe Alt (76) blocks in an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 43

Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
6 / 43

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) blocks Virginia defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Mike Caudill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
7 / 43

Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Chris Seward/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
8 / 43

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) blocks during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)
9 / 43

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50) plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) lines up against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
10 / 43

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) lines up against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.18, 2023, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
11 / 43

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) lines up against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
12 / 43

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) lines up against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. Washington won 35-28. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
13 / 43

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) blocks during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
14 / 43

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) blocks during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Ben McKeown/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) points to the crowd before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
15 / 43

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) points to the crowd before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) is seen against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
16 / 43

West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) is seen against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) calls signals at the line against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
17 / 43

West Virginia's Zach Frazier (54) calls signals at the line against Texas Tech during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Morgantown, W. Va. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
18 / 43

Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
19 / 43

Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
20 / 43

Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) warms up before an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
21 / 43

Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) warms up before an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 43

Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
23 / 43

Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) battles Mississippi State linebacker J.P. Purvis (26) for position during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
24 / 43

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) battles Mississippi State linebacker J.P. Purvis (26) for position during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Alabama won 40-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
25 / 43

Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham (65) sets up for a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
26 / 43

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
27 / 43

Boston College offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) lines up during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 43

South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
29 / 43

South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
30 / 43

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
31 / 43

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) is shown against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
32 / 43

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
33 / 43

Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) blocks against Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
34 / 43

Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) blocks against Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) lines up against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
35 / 43

Houston offensive lineman Patrick Paul (76) lines up against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
36 / 43

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
37 / 43

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
38 / 43

Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) looks to make a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Kansas won 28-21. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
39 / 43

Kansas offensive lineman Dominick Puni runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
40 / 43

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) blocks for running back Deion Smith (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
41 / 43

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) blocks for running back Deion Smith (20) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
42 / 43

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) blocks for quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
43 / 43

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) plays against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Lions offensive tackle draft priority: High. Holmes has to feel good about his top three at the position but adding depth would certainly go a long way to solidifying that group for the present and also offer competition for the future. Decker has missed seven games in 2021, played all 17 in 2022 and missed two last season.

The Lions aren't in a position to draft the top tackles in this class with them currently sitting at No. 29, unless GM Brad Holmes decides to move up, so let's take a look at some of the tackles who could be available at the end of the first round or into Day 2 who could fit.

Five offensive tackles who could fit the Lions:

1. Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

6-8, 322. 5.19 40-yard dash (1.76 10-yard split).

Guyton has just 15 starts to his credit. Teams will view him as a bit raw with major upside. He played some tight end at TCU before moving to tackle full-time, which gives us a glimpse into his athleticism. He's also got a basketball background and that's evident by his quick feet and movement skills. He's raw, but he's a great athlete with huge upside.

Related Links

2. Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

6-5, 326. 5.04 40-yard dash (1.73 10-yard split).

Suamataia is Penei Sewell's cousin, so there's a Detroit connection right off the bat. Suamataia has great length and experience starting at both left tackle (11 starts) and right tackle (12 starts). Like his cousin, Suamataia is a beast in the run game and his pass protection will improve in the NFL as his technique catches up with his physical tools.

3. Jordan Morgan, Arizona

6-5, 311. 5.04 40-yard dash (1.7 10-yard split).

A four-year starter, Morgan has a lot of reps under his belt playing in 47 games with 37 starts. He led the Wildcats offensive line in total blocking grade (84.3), run-blocking grade (77.0), and pass-blocking grade (87.3) per Pro Football Focus last season. Some might view him as a guard at the next level, but he's never played there and I think tackle is where teams will try to put him first and foremost.

Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

View photos of NFL prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
2 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
3 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive linemen Steven Jones, left, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
5 / 10

Oregon offensive linemen Steven Jones, left, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, right, at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Dawson Jaramillo (70) warm up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 / 10

Oregon offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Dawson Jaramillo (70) warm up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
8 / 10

National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
10 / 10

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4. Brandon Coleman, TCU

6-4, 313. 4.99 40-yard dash (1.73 10-yard split).

Teams are going to love the fact that Coleman started at every offensive line spot outside of center during his time at TCU. His size and skillset will allow him to play either tackle or guard at the NFL level. He dealt with some injury issues in college but allowed just one sack over 723 snaps last season and totaled 32 knockdown blocks.

5. Patrick Paul, Houston

6-7, 331. 5.13 40-yard dash (1.77 10-yard split).

A massive tackle prospect with 36-inch arms and an 86-inch wing span, Paul started 44 games at left tackle and 39 straight to end his career. Paul had a national-best 91.5 pass block grade among tackles from Pro Football Focus and was the only offensive lineman with a 90.0+ pass block grade in each of last two seasons.

Sleeper: Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

6-6, 310. 5.20 40-yard dash (1.82 10-yard split).

He was the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener in 15 years, which says a lot about how advanced he was technique-wise entering college. Started 25 games at right tackle over the last two seasons. He's a good athlete with great length and will only get better with NFL coaching.

Related Content

news

Meet the Prospect: Brian Thomas Jr. 

Get to know wide receiver prospect Brian Thomas Jr. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 defensive tackles that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 defensive tackle prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 

Get to know cornerback prospect Ennis Rakestraw Jr. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 interior offensive linemen that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 interior offensive line prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Jer'Zhan Newton 

Get to know defensive tackle prospect Jer'Zhan Newton.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Experts divided on Lions' pick as draft nears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 edge rushers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 edge rusher prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Meet the Prospect: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Get to know offensive line prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 wide receivers that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 wide receiver prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.
news

Late first-round pick won't change Lions' draft strategy

The Detroit Lions are staying consistent with their draft strategy despite having only a late first-round pick for the first time in Brad Holmes' tenure as GM.
news

Meet the Prospect: Cooper DeJean

Get to know cornerback prospect Cooper DeJean. 
Advertising