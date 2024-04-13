2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 tackles that could interest Lions

The Detroit Lions return starting tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell in 2024 and the two form one of the better tackle pairings in the NFL. Sewell has reached superstar status as arguably the best right tackle in football, and Decker consistently grades among the Top 10 left tackles in the game.
Decker, 30, is entering the final year of a 4-year, $60 million extension he signed in 2020, though he has said his wish is to play his entire career with one team in Detroit.
The Lions re-signed swing tackle Dan Skipper in free agency, and also have Connor Galvin, who was on the practice squad last season, but they are a little light in terms of tackle depth and could stand to add a player in this draft.
Offensive tackle class draft strength: Talent and depth. Outside of wide receiver this is probably the most loaded position group in the class. NFL media analyst Daniel Jeremiah lists seven offensive tackles among his Top 20 players. A total of eight offensive tackles are in his Top 50.
Lions offensive tackle depth chart: Sewell, Decker, Skipper and Galvin.
View photos of the top offensive line prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Lions offensive tackle draft priority: High. Holmes has to feel good about his top three at the position but adding depth would certainly go a long way to solidifying that group for the present and also offer competition for the future. Decker has missed seven games in 2021, played all 17 in 2022 and missed two last season.
The Lions aren't in a position to draft the top tackles in this class with them currently sitting at No. 29, unless GM Brad Holmes decides to move up, so let's take a look at some of the tackles who could be available at the end of the first round or into Day 2 who could fit.
Five offensive tackles who could fit the Lions:
1. Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
6-8, 322. 5.19 40-yard dash (1.76 10-yard split).
Guyton has just 15 starts to his credit. Teams will view him as a bit raw with major upside. He played some tight end at TCU before moving to tackle full-time, which gives us a glimpse into his athleticism. He's also got a basketball background and that's evident by his quick feet and movement skills. He's raw, but he's a great athlete with huge upside.
2. Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
6-5, 326. 5.04 40-yard dash (1.73 10-yard split).
Suamataia is Penei Sewell's cousin, so there's a Detroit connection right off the bat. Suamataia has great length and experience starting at both left tackle (11 starts) and right tackle (12 starts). Like his cousin, Suamataia is a beast in the run game and his pass protection will improve in the NFL as his technique catches up with his physical tools.
3. Jordan Morgan, Arizona
6-5, 311. 5.04 40-yard dash (1.7 10-yard split).
A four-year starter, Morgan has a lot of reps under his belt playing in 47 games with 37 starts. He led the Wildcats offensive line in total blocking grade (84.3), run-blocking grade (77.0), and pass-blocking grade (87.3) per Pro Football Focus last season. Some might view him as a guard at the next level, but he's never played there and I think tackle is where teams will try to put him first and foremost.
View photos of NFL prospect Jackson Powers-Johnson.
4. Brandon Coleman, TCU
6-4, 313. 4.99 40-yard dash (1.73 10-yard split).
Teams are going to love the fact that Coleman started at every offensive line spot outside of center during his time at TCU. His size and skillset will allow him to play either tackle or guard at the NFL level. He dealt with some injury issues in college but allowed just one sack over 723 snaps last season and totaled 32 knockdown blocks.
5. Patrick Paul, Houston
6-7, 331. 5.13 40-yard dash (1.77 10-yard split).
A massive tackle prospect with 36-inch arms and an 86-inch wing span, Paul started 44 games at left tackle and 39 straight to end his career. Paul had a national-best 91.5 pass block grade among tackles from Pro Football Focus and was the only offensive lineman with a 90.0+ pass block grade in each of last two seasons.
Sleeper: Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
6-6, 310. 5.20 40-yard dash (1.82 10-yard split).
He was the first freshman offensive lineman to start a season opener in 15 years, which says a lot about how advanced he was technique-wise entering college. Started 25 games at right tackle over the last two seasons. He's a good athlete with great length and will only get better with NFL coaching.