2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 tackles that could interest Lions

Lions offensive tackle draft priority: High. Holmes has to feel good about his top three at the position but adding depth would certainly go a long way to solidifying that group for the present and also offer competition for the future. Decker has missed seven games in 2021, played all 17 in 2022 and missed two last season.

The Lions aren't in a position to draft the top tackles in this class with them currently sitting at No. 29, unless GM Brad Holmes decides to move up, so let's take a look at some of the tackles who could be available at the end of the first round or into Day 2 who could fit.

Five offensive tackles who could fit the Lions:

1. Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

6-8, 322. 5.19 40-yard dash (1.76 10-yard split).