Martin enjoying rookie experience with Lions: 'I haven't frowned one time'

Jun 13, 2023 at 07:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Brodric Martin felt a surge of emotion that can only be felt in special moments.

Martin got a rush when he walked into the Detroit Lions' locker room for the first time and saw his nameplate on one of the lockers.

Martin was drafted in the third round out of Western Kentucky, but he was not widely known. At 6-5 and 337 pounds, he could be a development player for the Lions.

He said that he felt tears when he saw his nameplate.

2023 OTA Day 7 photos

View photos from Day 7 of Detroit Lions OTA practice on Monday, June 12, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Steven Gilmore (36) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (59) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Cory Durden (90) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Zach Morton (48) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Zach Morton (48) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil (64) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Brad Cecil (64) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chase Cota (88) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 40

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (36) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Parker Romo (24) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 40

Detroit Lions kicker Parker Romo (24) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 40

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Starling Thomas (49) during OTAs at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on June 12, 2023. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Some six weeks later, and a few dozen trips in and out of the Lions' locker room for the offseason workouts and minicamp, he still feels some emotion about being drafted by the Lions.

"I'm going to put it like this," Martin said after Monday's practice. "I haven't frowned one time.

"This is like a blessing. I used to pray for this. I didn't miss a day (or prayer). For me to frown, it would be like me telling God that I'm not grateful.

"I'm still in awe with all of it. It's crazy."

Related Links

Martin smiled as he talked. It's clear that he enjoys the opportunity he has, and the camaraderie that goes with being a member of a pro team.

"You've got to learn things a lot quicker," he said. "You're got to move a lot quicker. And you'd better be in shape. This is the place, four quarters for real.

"I'm definitely stronger. I've started to lose weight in my belly. I can move a little better with the weight I've got."

Martin is grateful for the help he gets from veteran teammates.

"They're very helpful," he said. "Whatever I mess up on, they're there for me and tell me how to fix it. I'm a better football player now. I've learned how to study the game.

"I'm light years better now because of the coaching I got."

Related Content

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Lions minicamp

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' three-day minicamp.

news

Rookie Gibbs enjoying versatile role in Lions' offense

Jahmyr Gibbs has landed in comfortable surroundings as a rookie running back with the Detroit Lions.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of 2023 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Melifonwu focused on staying healthy & competing heading into third season

Ifeatu Melifonwu has a new uniform number, a full year of experience playing safety in the Detroit Lions' defense and a healthy start on his third season with the Lions.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of 2023 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

Jones Jr. feels like he's back home with the Lions

Wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. feels like he's back home with the Detroit Lions, with familiar surroundings and the same ambitions and desire to play the game that he's had in every stop in his career.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Minicamp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 1 of 2023 Detroit Lions minicamp.

news

'He always shows up:' Raymond a steady & productive player for Lions

Kalif Raymond has become an important player for the Detroit Lions in his two seasons as a wide receiver and punt returner.

news

TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from open OTA practice.

news

Vaitai eager to get back to football after missing 2022 season

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai is eager to get back to playing football after missing the entire 2022 season.

Advertising