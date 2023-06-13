Martin enjoying rookie experience with Lions: 'I haven't frowned one time'

Brodric Martin felt a surge of emotion that can only be felt in special moments.
Martin got a rush when he walked into the Detroit Lions' locker room for the first time and saw his nameplate on one of the lockers.
Martin was drafted in the third round out of Western Kentucky, but he was not widely known. At 6-5 and 337 pounds, he could be a development player for the Lions.
He said that he felt tears when he saw his nameplate.
View photos from Day 7 of Detroit Lions OTA practice on Monday, June 12, 2023 in Allen Park, Mich.
Some six weeks later, and a few dozen trips in and out of the Lions' locker room for the offseason workouts and minicamp, he still feels some emotion about being drafted by the Lions.
"I'm going to put it like this," Martin said after Monday's practice. "I haven't frowned one time.
"This is like a blessing. I used to pray for this. I didn't miss a day (or prayer). For me to frown, it would be like me telling God that I'm not grateful.
"I'm still in awe with all of it. It's crazy."
Martin smiled as he talked. It's clear that he enjoys the opportunity he has, and the camaraderie that goes with being a member of a pro team.
"You've got to learn things a lot quicker," he said. "You're got to move a lot quicker. And you'd better be in shape. This is the place, four quarters for real.
"I'm definitely stronger. I've started to lose weight in my belly. I can move a little better with the weight I've got."
Martin is grateful for the help he gets from veteran teammates.
"They're very helpful," he said. "Whatever I mess up on, they're there for me and tell me how to fix it. I'm a better football player now. I've learned how to study the game.
"I'm light years better now because of the coaching I got."