Rookie LaPorta working to build trust & chemistry with Lions QBs

It seems like every day there is a Detroit Lions open OTA or minicamp practice where rookie tight end Sam LaPorta makes a play. The Lions' second-round pick out of Iowa has been a good story so far this spring for a Lions' offense that ranked No. 4 in total offense in 2022. The rookie seems to be fitting right into Ben Johnson's scheme in Detroit and has shown a knack for gaining separation and making tough catches throughout the spring workouts.

But talking to LaPorta Monday after Detroit's final open OTA practice, he said when he watches the tape, he doesn't see the playmaking. When he watches the tape, he sees the mistakes he has to get better at.