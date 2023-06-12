TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 3 observations

Jun 12, 2023 at 03:44 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Veteran work: Monday's OTA practice in Allen Park was voluntary following last week's mandatory minicamp, which means about 40 or so players, mostly first and second-year players, stuck around to take part. One exception was Kalif Raymond. The veteran wide receiver is one of the hardest workers on the team, and he stayed in Allen Park this week to get some extra work in and take part in Monday's practice. – Tim Twentyman

Workload: Rookie quarterback Adrian Martinez got more practice time to show his skills. He was the only healthy quarterback available. Veterans Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld had departed with the other veterans, and rookie third-round draft pick Hendon Hooker is still recovering from a knee injury. – Mike O'Hara

Big expectations: The Lions are expecting second-year linebacker James Houston to take a big step forward in Year 2 after recording eight sacks in nine games as a rookie. He's trying to be a more complete player, which means setting an edge and playing in space, so it was good to see him getting some extra work in. – Tim Twentyman

Spread out: It's already apparent that rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs will do more than catch passes out of the backfield in the Lions' passing game. He's shown the ability to split wide and run routes. – Mike O'Hara

Soft hands: Tight end Sam LaPorta continues to be a playmaker in the Lions' offense. He caught a nice touchdown in the back of the end zone in a red zone team drill Monday. It was also a nice pass from Martinez fitting the ball into a tight window. It seems like every practice I write down No. 87 for making a play. – Tim Twentyman

So lonely: Veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide doesn't need anyone else to hone his craft at practice. While the offense and defense were taking part in a team period, McQuaide was spotted in the end zone firing snaps at the goal post. I saw him hit the 'O' on the Lions banner running up the goal post three times in a row. Those guys are so accurate snapping the football. – Tim Twentyman

Nice plays: A couple nice defensive plays I noted from practice Monday: First was an interception by Steven Gilmore along the right sideline early in a team period. The second was rookie Brian Branch, who was playing safety at the time, getting his hands in to knock the ball out of wide receiver Dylan Drummond's grasp in a 7-on-7 period. – Tim Twentyman

Needs work: Gibbs has been pretty impressive with just about everything he's done early on, but he's got some work to do if he hopes to be in the rotation to return punts. He never did it in college, though he was a prolific kickoff return man. He and Raymond were back there Monday in a special teams period, and watching how smooth Raymond is vs. Gibbs makes you appreciate just how difficult it is and just how good Raymond is at making it look easy. – Tim Twentyman

Hill work: It was also good to see veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley out there. He's still rehabbing a torn ACL, so that's likely the main reason he stayed, but he took part in some walkthrough stuff and was spotted running the hill with a trainer during practice. He's getting closer to returning, and he's certainly putting in the work to make that a reality sooner rather than later. – Tim Twentyman

