TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 3 observations

Needs work: Gibbs has been pretty impressive with just about everything he's done early on, but he's got some work to do if he hopes to be in the rotation to return punts. He never did it in college, though he was a prolific kickoff return man. He and Raymond were back there Monday in a special teams period, and watching how smooth Raymond is vs. Gibbs makes you appreciate just how difficult it is and just how good Raymond is at making it look easy. – Tim Twentyman