Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back in action Sunday, Oct. 25 as they take on their first NFC North opponent of the 2026 season. The Green Bay Packers head to Ford Field coming off a Week 6, Sunday Night Football victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Before their bye week, Detroit's defense took a step forward in their 45-21 win in Arizona. The Lions totaled five sacks with six players contributing: DJ Wonnum (2.0), Derrick Barnes (1.0), Malcolm Rodriguez (0.5), Alim McNeill (0.5), Aidan Hutchinson (0.5) and Skyler Gill-Howard (0.5). Detroit also had 12 quarterback hits and nine passes defended that afternoon.