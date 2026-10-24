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Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are back in action Sunday, Oct. 25 as they take on their first NFC North opponent of the 2026 season. The Green Bay Packers head to Ford Field coming off a Week 6, Sunday Night Football victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Before their bye week, Detroit's defense took a step forward in their 45-21 win in Arizona. The Lions totaled five sacks with six players contributing: DJ Wonnum (2.0), Derrick Barnes (1.0), Malcolm Rodriguez (0.5), Alim McNeill (0.5), Aidan Hutchinson (0.5) and Skyler Gill-Howard (0.5). Detroit also had 12 quarterback hits and nine passes defended that afternoon.

"Matt (LaFleur is) doing a hell of a job ... they've just steadily gotten better and better and they're playing at a very high level right now," head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday of Green Bay. "It's been an outstanding test for us. Hell of an opponent ... First division game of the season at home. We're looking forward to it.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Analyst: Tom Brady
  • Sideline reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

TV map: See where the Lions-Packers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

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International TV Coverage:

Canada: CTV, DAZN Canada, RDS
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: The party starts at 1:30 PM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!

Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Taking the field at halftime is country music artist, Kameron Marlowe! He has amassed over 2 billion streams and his new self-titled album drops in January 2027.

Halftime-v2_MAINBOARD WINDOW

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Brian d'Arcy James returns to Ford Field to perform our national anthem! He is a 5-time Tony nominee, star of TV, film, and Broadway, and a native of Saginaw, Michigan.

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SHOWTIME

Showtime kicks off at 4:05 PM with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den!

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GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

The first 25,000 fans will receive a Detroit Lions Wrist Strap Keychain, courtesy of Henry Ford Health, while supplies last! All fans will receive a Detroit Lions Motor City Muscle Light Up Wristband in their seats upon arrival.

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FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach: Matt LaFleur Offensive coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon Special teams coordinator: Cam Achord (AP Photo/Nam Huh)
1 / 26

Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

Special teams coordinator: Cam Achord

(AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Nam Huh/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Bo Melton (AP Photo/Nam Huh)
2 / 26

WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Bo Melton

(AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Nam Huh/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Jordan Morgan Backed up by John Williams (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
3 / 26

LT Jordan Morgan

Backed up by John Williams

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Aaron Banks Backed up by Laken Tomlinson (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
4 / 26

LG Aaron Banks

Backed up by Laken Tomlinson

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Sean Rhyan Backed up by Jager Burton (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 26

C Sean Rhyan

Backed up by Jager Burton

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Kevin Zeitler Backed up by Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
6 / 26

RG Kevin Zeitler

Backed up by Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Anthony Belton Backed up by Travis Glover (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 26

RT Anthony Belton

Backed up by Travis Glover

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tucker Kraft Backed up by Jonnu Smith and Mark Redman (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
8 / 26

TE Tucker Kraft

Backed up by Jonnu Smith and Mark Redman

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Matthew Golden Backed up by J. Michael Sturdivant (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
9 / 26

WR Matthew Golden

Backed up by J. Michael Sturdivant

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jordan Love Backed up by Tyrod Taylor (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
10 / 26

QB Jordan Love

Backed up by Tyrod Taylor

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB MarShawn Lloyd Backed up by Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
11 / 26

RB MarShawn Lloyd

Backed up by Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr.

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Karl Brooks Backed up by Anthony Campbell (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
12 / 26

DT Karl Brooks

Backed up by Anthony Campbell

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Chris McClellan (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
13 / 26

DT Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Chris McClellan

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Lukas Van Ness Backed up by Brenton Cox Jr. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
14 / 26

EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Backed up by Brenton Cox Jr.

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zaire Franklin Backed u by Ty'Ron Hopper and Kristian Welch (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
15 / 26

LB Zaire Franklin

Backed u by Ty'Ron Hopper and Kristian Welch

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Isaiah McDuffie Backed up by Nick Niemann (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
16 / 26

LB Isaiah McDuffie

Backed up by Nick Niemann

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Barryn Sorrell Backed up by Dani Dennis-Sutton (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
17 / 26

EDGE Barryn Sorrell

Backed up by Dani Dennis-Sutton

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keisean Nixon Backed up by Carrington Valentine (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
18 / 26

CB Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Carrington Valentine

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Brandon Cisse Backed up by Benjamin St-Juste (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
19 / 26

CB Brandon Cisse

Backed up by Benjamin St-Juste

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Xavier McKinney Backed up by Kitan Oladapo (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 26

S Xavier McKinney

Backed up by Kitan Oladapo

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Evan Williams Backed up by Kitan Oladapo (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
21 / 26

S Evan Williams

Backed up by Kitan Oladapo

(AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NB Javon Bullard Backed up by Kamal Hadden (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
22 / 26

NB Javon Bullard

Backed up by Kamal Hadden

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Trey Smack (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
23 / 26

K Trey Smack

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Daniel Whelan (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
24 / 26

P/H Daniel Whelan

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Skyy Moore Backed up by Matthew Golden (PR) and Bo Melton (KR) (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
25 / 26

PR/KR Skyy Moore

Backed up by Matthew Golden (PR) and Bo Melton (KR)

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Matt Orzech (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
26 / 26

LS Matt Orzech

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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