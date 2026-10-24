Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back in action Sunday, Oct. 25 as they take on their first NFC North opponent of the 2026 season. The Green Bay Packers head to Ford Field coming off a Week 6, Sunday Night Football victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Before their bye week, Detroit's defense took a step forward in their 45-21 win in Arizona. The Lions totaled five sacks with six players contributing: DJ Wonnum (2.0), Derrick Barnes (1.0), Malcolm Rodriguez (0.5), Alim McNeill (0.5), Aidan Hutchinson (0.5) and Skyler Gill-Howard (0.5). Detroit also had 12 quarterback hits and nine passes defended that afternoon.
"Matt (LaFleur is) doing a hell of a job ... they've just steadily gotten better and better and they're playing at a very high level right now," head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday of Green Bay. "It's been an outstanding test for us. Hell of an opponent ... First division game of the season at home. We're looking forward to it.
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Analyst: Tom Brady
- Sideline reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
TV map: See where the Lions-Packers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
International TV Coverage:
Canada: CTV, DAZN Canada, RDS
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: The party starts at 1:30 PM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!
Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT
Taking the field at halftime is country music artist, Kameron Marlowe! He has amassed over 2 billion streams and his new self-titled album drops in January 2027.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Brian d'Arcy James returns to Ford Field to perform our national anthem! He is a 5-time Tony nominee, star of TV, film, and Broadway, and a native of Saginaw, Michigan.
SHOWTIME
Showtime kicks off at 4:05 PM with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den!
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
The first 25,000 fans will receive a Detroit Lions Wrist Strap Keychain, courtesy of Henry Ford Health, while supplies last! All fans will receive a Detroit Lions Motor City Muscle Light Up Wristband in their seats upon arrival.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:
View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.