Lions vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions travel overseas to Munich, Germany for their Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Detroit logged their fourth-straight win in a 19-9 victory over Miami in Week 9, extending to 6-2 on the season. As for the Patriots, they head into this international matchup coming off a 45-27 loss to Green Bay.

"A real good team here. I know the record is not what is the true indication of what this team is," head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday of New England. ".You look at the totality of what this team is capable of, the firepower they have and they're a good team. They're dangerous and they're going to clean a lot of things up."

Kicker Jake Bates was four-of-four on field goals against the Dolphins and was responsible for 13 of the Lions' points Sunday, including a successful extra point attempt following running back Jahmyr Gibbs' rushing touchdown. Defensively, Sunday was the fourth consecutive game the Lions held their opponent to 21 points or fewer and third-straight holding them to 17 or fewer. Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore also tallied his first NFL career sacks.

Detroit hopes to continue their win streak in front of their fanbase in Munich.

"We're not just America's (team), we're Germany's team," Campbell said in August. "We're looking forward to it and (Amon-Ra) St. Brown's got lineage and heritage over there, and that means something to us, too. So, we're pretty excited about going over there and playing.