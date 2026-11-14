 Skip to main content
Advertising

How to Watch

Delivered By

Lions vs. Patriots: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 14, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions travel overseas to Munich, Germany for their Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Detroit logged their fourth-straight win in a 19-9 victory over Miami in Week 9, extending to 6-2 on the season. As for the Patriots, they head into this international matchup coming off a 45-27 loss to Green Bay.

"A real good team here. I know the record is not what is the true indication of what this team is," head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday of New England. ".You look at the totality of what this team is capable of, the firepower they have and they're a good team. They're dangerous and they're going to clean a lot of things up."

Kicker Jake Bates was four-of-four on field goals against the Dolphins and was responsible for 13 of the Lions' points Sunday, including a successful extra point attempt following running back Jahmyr Gibbs' rushing touchdown. Defensively, Sunday was the fourth consecutive game the Lions held their opponent to 21 points or fewer and third-straight holding them to 17 or fewer. Rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore also tallied his first NFL career sacks.

Detroit hopes to continue their win streak in front of their fanbase in Munich.

"We're not just America's (team), we're Germany's team," Campbell said in August. "We're looking forward to it and (Amon-Ra) St. Brown's got lineage and heritage over there, and that means something to us, too. So, we're pretty excited about going over there and playing.

"It's going to be a home game for us ... We want to represent and we want to show you about NFL football and the way that we think it should be played and put on a show."

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Joe Davis
  • Analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver

TV map: The Lions-Patriots matchup will be available via local FOX stations.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

International TV Coverage:

Canada: DAZN Canada, RDS, TSN
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Lions at Dolphins: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Cardinals: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 5 on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 4 on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Bills: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 2 on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Saints: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the New Orleans Saints in their 2026 regular season-opener on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Colts: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions head to Indianapolis for their final 2026 preseason game against the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Commanders: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Washington Commanders at Ford Field for their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Bengals: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions head to Cincinnati for their first 2026 preseason game against the Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

Advertising