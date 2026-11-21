The Detroit Lions (7-2) are back from Germany and ready to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.

Detroit is on a five-game win streak after defeating the New England Patriots in Munich in Week 10, 35-10, and they took the top spot in the NFC North as a result.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns against New England, completing 20 of his 21 pass attempts. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 252 total scrimmage yards (153 rushing, 99 receiving) and two touchdowns in the game. He led the team in rushing and receiving yards.

Detroit's defense held their fourth straight opponent to 17 points or less. It was their fifth consecutive game holding opposing offenses to 21 points or less as well. Linebacker Derrick Barnes led the team with seven combined tackles; edge rusher Derrick Moore had two sacks, making it four on the season for the rookie; and cornerback Roger McCreary also intercepted a pass in the contest.

The Buccaneers, who lost 27-24 in Week 10 to the Chicago Bears, look to get back in the win column against one of the hottest teams in the NFL.