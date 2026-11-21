The Detroit Lions (7-2) are back from Germany and ready to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.
Detroit is on a five-game win streak after defeating the New England Patriots in Munich in Week 10, 35-10, and they took the top spot in the NFC North as a result.
Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns against New England, completing 20 of his 21 pass attempts. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 252 total scrimmage yards (153 rushing, 99 receiving) and two touchdowns in the game. He led the team in rushing and receiving yards.
Detroit's defense held their fourth straight opponent to 17 points or less. It was their fifth consecutive game holding opposing offenses to 21 points or less as well. Linebacker Derrick Barnes led the team with seven combined tackles; edge rusher Derrick Moore had two sacks, making it four on the season for the rookie; and cornerback Roger McCreary also intercepted a pass in the contest.
The Buccaneers, who lost 27-24 in Week 10 to the Chicago Bears, look to get back in the win column against one of the hottest teams in the NFL.
"Competitive, physical unit ... (their) defense is playing outstanding football and offensively, they're committed to the run game, time of possession, they're trying to force you into making errors," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday of Tampa Bay. "Really the last three games, they've played some pretty good football ... We're looking forward to (Sunday)."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kevin Kugler
- Analyst: Daryl Johnston
- Sideline reporter: Allison Williams
TV map: See where the Lions-Buccaneers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
International TV Coverage:
Canada: CTV, DAZN Canada, RDS
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: The party starts at 10:00 AM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!
Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT
Roary and his mascot friends will take on the Flushing Raiders in an exciting Mascot Bowl at halftime!
NATIONAL ANTHEM
For our Salute to Service game, Detroit-native and lifelong Lions fan, United States Air Force Staff Sergeant MeLan Kameyo White, will sing the national anthem.
SHOWTIME
Showtime kicks off at 12:40 PM with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den.
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
The first 25,000 fans will receive a Jared Goff Bobblehead, while supplies last.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:
View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.