Lions at Bills: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions have a quick turnaround from their Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints as they head to Buffalo for Thursday Night Football against the Bills. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on Amazon Prime.

Both teams are 1-0 heading into this Week 2 contest. Detroit had a nail-biting win on Sunday, beating New Orleans 31-30 in overtime at home. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown both score two touchdowns in the victory. St. Brown's second score came in the extra period of play and the Lions' defense closed out the contest, forcing an unsuccessful Saints two-point conversion attempt.

Now Detroit hits the road for Week 2. The Lions are the first regular-season visitors in the Bills' new Highmark Stadium.