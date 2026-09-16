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Lions at Bills: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions have a quick turnaround from their Week 1 victory over the New Orleans Saints as they head to Buffalo for Thursday Night Football against the Bills. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on Amazon Prime.

Both teams are 1-0 heading into this Week 2 contest. Detroit had a nail-biting win on Sunday, beating New Orleans 31-30 in overtime at home. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown both score two touchdowns in the victory. St. Brown's second score came in the extra period of play and the Lions' defense closed out the contest, forcing an unsuccessful Saints two-point conversion attempt.

Now Detroit hits the road for Week 2. The Lions are the first regular-season visitors in the Bills' new Highmark Stadium.

"It'll be electric, you know. It's going to be a great atmosphere. We'll be looking forward to that," head coach Dan Campbell said Monday. "Excellent opponent. This (is) a big time game here early in the year."

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: Amazon Prime

  • Play-by-play: Al Michaels
  • Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
  • Sideline reporter: Kaylee Hartung

International TV Coverage:

Canada: TBD
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: Buffalo Bills

View photos of the starters for the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach: Joe Brady Offensive coordinator: Pete Carmichael Defensive coordinator: Jim Leonhard Special teams coordinator: Jeff Rodgers (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
1 / 29

Head coach: Joe Brady

Offensive coordinator: Pete Carmichael

Defensive coordinator: Jim Leonhard

Special teams coordinator: Jeff Rodgers

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DJ Moore Backed up by Skyler Bell (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
2 / 29

WR DJ Moore

Backed up by Skyler Bell

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Dion Dawkins Backed up by Jude Bowry (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
3 / 29

LT Dion Dawkins

Backed up by Jude Bowry

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Alec Anderson Backed up by Austin Corbett (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)
4 / 29

LG Alec Anderson

Backed up by Austin Corbett

(AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/2026.Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
C Connor McGovern Backed up by Lloyd Cushenberry (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
5 / 29

C Connor McGovern

Backed up by Lloyd Cushenberry

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG O'Cyrus Torrence Backed up by Ar'maj Reed-Adams (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
6 / 29

RG O'Cyrus Torrence

Backed up by Ar'maj Reed-Adams

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT Spencer Brown Backed up by Tylan Grable (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
7 / 29

RT Spencer Brown

Backed up by Tylan Grable

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dalton Kincaid Backed up by Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
8 / 29

TE Dalton Kincaid

Backed up by Dawson Knox, Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Josh Allen Backed up by Kyle Allen (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
9 / 29

QB Josh Allen

Backed up by Kyle Allen

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB James Cook III Backed up by Ray Davis and Ty Johnson (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
10 / 29

RB James Cook III

Backed up by Ray Davis and Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Khalil Shakir (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
11 / 29

WR Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Keon Coleman Backed up by Joshua Palmer (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
12 / 29

WR Keon Coleman

Backed up by Joshua Palmer

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Ed Oliver Backed up by DeWayne Carter (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
13 / 29

DL Ed Oliver

Backed up by DeWayne Carter

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Deone Walker Backed up by Greg Gaines (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
14 / 29

DL Deone Walker

Backed up by Greg Gaines

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL T.J. Sanders Backed up by Landon Jackson (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
15 / 29

DL T.J. Sanders

Backed up by Landon Jackson

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Greg Rousseau Backed up by Michael Hoecht and Mike Danna (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
16 / 29

OLB Greg Rousseau

Backed up by Michael Hoecht and Mike Danna

(AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Bradley Chubb Backed up by TJ Parker and Javon Soloman (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
17 / 29

OLB Bradley Chubb

Backed up by TJ Parker and Javon Soloman

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Dorian Williams Backed up by Kaleb Elarms-Orr (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
18 / 29

ILB Dorian Williams

Backed up by Kaleb Elarms-Orr

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Terrel Bernard Backed up by Joe Andreessen (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
19 / 29

ILB Terrel Bernard

Backed up by Joe Andreessen

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Christian Benford Backed up by Dee Alford (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
20 / 29

CB Christian Benford

Backed up by Dee Alford

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Maxwell Hairston Backed up by Davison Igbinosun (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
21 / 29

CB Maxwell Hairston

Backed up by Davison Igbinosun

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Dee Alford Backed up by Jalon Kilgore (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
22 / 29

NCB Dee Alford

Backed up by Jalon Kilgore

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Backed up by Damar Hamlin and Sam Franklin Jr. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
23 / 29

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Backed up by Damar Hamlin and Sam Franklin Jr.

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Cole Bishop Backed up by Jalon Kilgore (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
24 / 29

S Cole Bishop

Backed up by Jalon Kilgore

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Tyler Bass (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
25 / 29

K Tyler Bass

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Tommy Doman Jr. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
26 / 29

P/H Tommy Doman Jr.

(AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Maria Lysaker/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Dee Alford Backed up by Ray Davis and Khalil Shakir (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
27 / 29

PR Dee Alford

Backed up by Ray Davis and Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ray Davis Backed up by Ty Johnson (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
28 / 29

KR Ray Davis

Backed up by Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Reid Ferguson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
29 / 29

LS Reid Ferguson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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