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Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Published: Oct 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM Updated: Oct 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are back at home for their Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit comes off a 20-17 win after kicker Jake Bates' walk-off field goal in the final seconds of the Week 7 contest. vs. Green Bay. Minnesota enters Sunday's game undefeated, giving the Lion another tough NFC North test.

Quarterback Jared Goff continued his season-long streak without throwing an interception. He was 22-of-32 against the Packers for 303 passing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (143) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (153) both had over 100 yards on the afternoon, and wide receiver Jameson Williams had two receiving touchdowns.

On defense, the Lions welcomed back defensive back Brian Branch. In his 2026 debut, he had four tackles, defended one pass and came up with a clutch fourth-quarter interception. Detroit's defense as a whole built on their strong performance from before the bye week at Arizona and look to keep it up for their third consecutive game.

"Minnesota (is) playing outstanding football ... they play very complementary football," head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "So, poise is going to be big for us, man. Poise, patience (on offense). And then our defense has got to step up, you know. We've done a hell of a job these last two (games). We're going to have to continue to do that."

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Analyst: Tom Brady
  • Sideline reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

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International TV Coverage:

Canada: TBD
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: The party starts at 10:00 AM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!

Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

The legendary Four Tops will take the field at halftime and bring Motown soul to Ford Field.

HalftimeEntertainment_MAINBOARD WINDOW (1)

NATIONAL ANTHEM

National recording artist and Lions fan-favorite, Caleb Carroll, will perform our national anthem.

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SHOWTIME

Showtime kicks off at 12:40 PM with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den.

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GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

The first 25,000 fans will receive a Rivalries Rally Towel, courtesy of the University of Michigan Credit Union, while supplies last

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FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head coach: Kevin O'Connell Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive coordinator: Brian Flores Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
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Head coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive coordinator: Brian Flores

Special teams coordinator: Matt Daniels

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Kyler Murray Backed up by Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
2 / 30

QB Kyler Murray

Backed up by Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Aaron Jones Sr. Backed up by Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
3 / 30

RB Aaron Jones Sr.

Backed up by Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Jordan Mason Backed up by Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 30

RB Jordan Mason

Backed up by Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Max Bredeson (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 30

FB Max Bredeson

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by Tai Felton (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
6 / 30

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by Tai Felton

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jordan Addison (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
7 / 30

WR Jordan Addison

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jauan Jennings Backed up by Myles Price (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
8 / 30

WR Jauan Jennings

Backed up by Myles Price

(AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Ellen Schmidt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE T.J. Hockenson Backed up by Gavin Bartholomew (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
9 / 30

TE T.J. Hockenson

Backed up by Gavin Bartholomew

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Christian Darrisaw Backed up by Ryan Van Demark (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
10 / 30

LT Christian Darrisaw

Backed up by Ryan Van Demark

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG Joe Huber (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
11 / 30

LG Joe Huber

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Blake Brandel Backed up by Michael Jurgens and Nick Samac (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
12 / 30

C Blake Brandel

Backed up by Michael Jurgens and Nick Samac

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Will Fries Backed up by Trevor Keegan (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
13 / 30

RG Will Fries

Backed up by Trevor Keegan

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Brian O'Neill Backed up by Caleb Tiernan (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
14 / 30

RT Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Caleb Tiernan

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Dallas Turner Backed up by Kyle Van Noy and Chaz Chambliss (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
15 / 30

LB Dallas Turner

Backed up by Kyle Van Noy and Chaz Chambliss

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Jalen Redmond Backed up by Caleb Banks (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
16 / 30

DL Jalen Redmond

Backed up by Caleb Banks

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Levi Drake Rodriguez Backed up by Domonique Orange (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
17 / 30

DL Levi Drake Rodriguez

Backed up by Domonique Orange

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Backed up by Elijah Williams (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
18 / 30

LB Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Backed up by Elijah Williams

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Andrew van Ginkel Backed up by Bo Richter (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
19 / 30

LB Andrew van Ginkel

Backed up by Bo Richter

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Blake Cashman Backed up by Ivan Pace Jr. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
20 / 30

LB Blake Cashman

Backed up by Ivan Pace Jr.

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Eric Wilson Backed up by Jake Golday (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
21 / 30

LB Eric Wilson

Backed up by Jake Golday

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Isaiah Rodgers Backed up by James Pierre and Zemaiah Vaughn (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
22 / 30

CB Isaiah Rodgers

Backed up by James Pierre and Zemaiah Vaughn

(AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Byron Murphy Jr. Backed p by Charles Demmings (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
23 / 30

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed p by Charles Demmings

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Harrison Smith Backed up by Theo Jackson and Jacob Thomas (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
24 / 30

S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Theo Jackson and Jacob Thomas

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Joshua Metellus Backed up by Jay Ward and Jakobe Thomas (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
25 / 30

S Joshua Metellus

Backed up by Jay Ward and Jakobe Thomas

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Will Reichard (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
26 / 30

K Will Reichard

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Brett Thorson (AP Photo/David Banks)
27 / 30

P/H Brett Thorson

(AP Photo/David Banks)

David Banks/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Andrew DePaola (AP Photo/Samantha Chow)
28 / 30

LS Andrew DePaola

(AP Photo/Samantha Chow)

Samantha Chow/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Myles Price Backed up by Tai Felton and Demond Claiborne (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
29 / 30

KR Myles Price

Backed up by Tai Felton and Demond Claiborne

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Myles Price Backed up by Tai Felton (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
30 / 30

PR Myles Price

Backed up by Tai Felton

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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