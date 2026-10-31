Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back at home for their Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit comes off a 20-17 win after kicker Jake Bates' walk-off field goal in the final seconds of the Week 7 contest. vs. Green Bay. Minnesota enters Sunday's game undefeated, giving the Lion another tough NFC North test.
Quarterback Jared Goff continued his season-long streak without throwing an interception. He was 22-of-32 against the Packers for 303 passing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (143) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (153) both had over 100 yards on the afternoon, and wide receiver Jameson Williams had two receiving touchdowns.
On defense, the Lions welcomed back defensive back Brian Branch. In his 2026 debut, he had four tackles, defended one pass and came up with a clutch fourth-quarter interception. Detroit's defense as a whole built on their strong performance from before the bye week at Arizona and look to keep it up for their third consecutive game.
"Minnesota (is) playing outstanding football ... they play very complementary football," head coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday. "So, poise is going to be big for us, man. Poise, patience (on offense). And then our defense has got to step up, you know. We've done a hell of a job these last two (games). We're going to have to continue to do that."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
- Analyst: Tom Brady
- Sideline reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
International TV Coverage:
Canada: TBD
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: The party starts at 10:00 AM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!
Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT
The legendary Four Tops will take the field at halftime and bring Motown soul to Ford Field.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
National recording artist and Lions fan-favorite, Caleb Carroll, will perform our national anthem.
SHOWTIME
Showtime kicks off at 12:40 PM with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den.
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
The first 25,000 fans will receive a Rivalries Rally Towel, courtesy of the University of Michigan Credit Union, while supplies last
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
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View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.