Lions vs. Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back at home for their Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit comes off a 20-17 win after kicker Jake Bates' walk-off field goal in the final seconds of the Week 7 contest. vs. Green Bay. Minnesota enters Sunday's game undefeated, giving the Lion another tough NFC North test.

Quarterback Jared Goff continued his season-long streak without throwing an interception. He was 22-of-32 against the Packers for 303 passing yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (143) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (153) both had over 100 yards on the afternoon, and wide receiver Jameson Williams had two receiving touchdowns.

On defense, the Lions welcomed back defensive back Brian Branch. In his 2026 debut, he had four tackles, defended one pass and came up with a clutch fourth-quarter interception. Detroit's defense as a whole built on their strong performance from before the bye week at Arizona and look to keep it up for their third consecutive game.