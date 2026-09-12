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Lions vs. Saints: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The 2026 regular season is here and the Detroit Lions kick the year off at home against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff at Ford Field is slated for 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Heading into Sunday's game, head coach Dan Campbell said Week 1 is always a check-point to see where his team is at. Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Lions have been laser-focused and have embodied the grittiness that Campbell wants to see from his team this season.

"I think we say it all the time, (Campbell) says it all the time: Everyone in this building is made of the right stuff ... it multiplies and it exudes and you can feel it through everybody," quarterback Jared Goff said on Tuesday after practice.

"What is grit, right? That's the big question, and I think it's, you know, perseverance and hard work and doing a little bit more and pushing a little bit harder ... we got to go out and prove it, but we feel like we're in a good place."

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
  • Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
  • Sideline reporter: Megan Olivi

TV map: See where the Lions-Saints matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

506sports-week1

International TV Coverage:

Canada: TBD
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: The party starts at 10:00 AM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!

Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

Taking the field at halftime for a sunshine-filled performance are over 200 Junior Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Halftime_MAINBOARD WINDOW (2)

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Mike Phillips has recorded with Prince, Michael Jackson, and Detroit's own Stevie Wonder, and this Sunday he'll take the field to perform our National Anthem!

Anthem_MAINBOARD WINDOW (1)

SHOWTIME

Showtime kicks off at 12:40pm with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den!

Commanders Lions Football
Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

The first 25,000 fans will receive a Detroit Lions Pennant courtesy of Rocket, while supplies last!

giveaway-091026

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: New Orleans Saints

View photos of the starters for the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach: Kellen Moore Offensive coordinator: Doug Nussmeier Defensive coordinator: Brandon Staley Special teams coordinator: Phil Galiano (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
1 / 30

Head coach: Kellen Moore

Offensive coordinator: Doug Nussmeier

Defensive coordinator: Brandon Staley

Special teams coordinator: Phil Galiano

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Olave Backed up by Barion Brown (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
2 / 30

WR Chris Olave

Backed up by Barion Brown

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Kelvin Banks Jr. Backed up by Asim Richards (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
3 / 30

LT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Backed up by Asim Richards

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG David Edwards Backed up by William Sherman (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
4 / 30

LG David Edwards

Backed up by William Sherman

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Erik McCoy Backed up by William Sherman (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
5 / 30

C Erik McCoy

Backed up by William Sherman

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RG Cesar Ruiz Backed up by Jeremiah Wright (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
6 / 30

RG Cesar Ruiz

Backed up by Jeremiah Wright

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT Taliese Fuaga Backed up by Mason Murphy (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
7 / 30

RT Taliese Fuaga

Backed up by Mason Murphy

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Juwan Johnson Backed up by Noah Fant and Oscar Delp (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
8 / 30

TE Juwan Johnson

Backed up by Noah Fant and Oscar Delp

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Devaughn Vele Backed up by Bryce Lance (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
9 / 30

WR Devaughn Vele

Backed up by Bryce Lance

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Barion Brown Backed up by Bryce Lance (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 30

WR Barion Brown

Backed up by Bryce Lance

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Tyler Shough Backed up by Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
11 / 30

QB Tyler Shough

Backed up by Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Travis Etienne Jr. Backed up by Kendre Miller and Audric Estime (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
12 / 30

RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Backed up by Kendre Miller and Audric Estime

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Alvin Kamara Backed up by Kendre Miller and Audric Estime (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
13 / 30

RB Alvin Kamara

Backed up by Kendre Miller and Audric Estime

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
EDGE Chase Young Backed up by Anfernee Jennings (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
14 / 30

EDGE Chase Young

Backed up by Anfernee Jennings

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Carl Granderson Backed up by Anfernee Jennings (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
15 / 30

EDGE Carl Granderson

Backed up by Anfernee Jennings

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Davon Godchaux Backed up by Christen Miller and Colby Wooden (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
16 / 30

DL Davon Godchaux

Backed up by Christen Miller and Colby Wooden

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DL Vernon Broughton Backed up by Khristian Boyd (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
17 / 30

DL Vernon Broughton

Backed up by Khristian Boyd

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Nathan Shepherd Backed up by John Ridgeway III (Michael DeMocker/NFL LCC)
18 / 30

DL Nathan Shepherd

Backed up by John Ridgeway III

(Michael DeMocker/NFL LCC)

Michael DeMocker/NFL LCC
EDGE Cameron Jordan Backed up by Tyree Wilson (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
19 / 30

EDGE Cameron Jordan

Backed up by Tyree Wilson

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Pete Werner Backed up by Chris Rumph II and Isaiah Stalbird (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
20 / 30

LB Pete Werner

Backed up by Chris Rumph II and Isaiah Stalbird

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Kaden Elliss Back up by Danny Stutsman (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
21 / 30

LB Kaden Elliss

Back up by Danny Stutsman

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Quincy Riley Backed up by Decamerion Richardson (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 30

CB Quincy Riley

Backed up by Decamerion Richardson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Julian Blackmon Backed up by Jordan Howden (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
23 / 30

S Julian Blackmon

Backed up by Jordan Howden

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Justin Reid Backed up by Mike Reid (AP Photo/Ella Hall)
24 / 30

S Justin Reid

Backed up by Mike Reid

(AP Photo/Ella Hall)

Ella Hall/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Backed up by Martin Emerson Jr. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
25 / 30

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Backed up by Martin Emerson Jr.

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jonas Sanker Backed up by Jayden Price (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
26 / 30

S Jonas Sanker

Backed up by Jayden Price

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Ryan Wright (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
27 / 30

P/H Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K/KO Daniel Carlson (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
28 / 30

K/KO Daniel Carlson

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Zach Wood (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
29 / 30

LS Zach Wood

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Barion Brown Backed up by Jayden Price (PR) and Bryce Lance (KR) (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
30 / 30

PR/KR Barion Brown

Backed up by Jayden Price (PR) and Bryce Lance (KR)

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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