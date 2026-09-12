Lions vs. Saints: How to watch, listen and follow

The 2026 regular season is here and the Detroit Lions kick the year off at home against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff at Ford Field is slated for 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Heading into Sunday's game, head coach Dan Campbell said Week 1 is always a check-point to see where his team is at. Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Lions have been laser-focused and have embodied the grittiness that Campbell wants to see from his team this season.
"I think we say it all the time, (Campbell) says it all the time: Everyone in this building is made of the right stuff ... it multiplies and it exudes and you can feel it through everybody," quarterback Jared Goff said on Tuesday after practice.
"What is grit, right? That's the big question, and I think it's, you know, perseverance and hard work and doing a little bit more and pushing a little bit harder ... we got to go out and prove it, but we feel like we're in a good place."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
- Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
- Sideline reporter: Megan Olivi
TV map: See where the Lions-Saints matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
International TV Coverage:
Canada: TBD
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: The party starts at 10:00 AM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!
Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT
Taking the field at halftime for a sunshine-filled performance are over 200 Junior Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Mike Phillips has recorded with Prince, Michael Jackson, and Detroit's own Stevie Wonder, and this Sunday he'll take the field to perform our National Anthem!
SHOWTIME
Showtime kicks off at 12:40pm with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den!
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
The first 25,000 fans will receive a Detroit Lions Pennant courtesy of Rocket, while supplies last!
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:
View photos of the starters for the New Orleans Saints.