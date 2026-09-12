Lions vs. Saints: How to watch, listen and follow

The 2026 regular season is here and the Detroit Lions kick the year off at home against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff at Ford Field is slated for 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Heading into Sunday's game, head coach Dan Campbell said Week 1 is always a check-point to see where his team is at. Throughout training camp and the preseason, the Lions have been laser-focused and have embodied the grittiness that Campbell wants to see from his team this season.

"I think we say it all the time, (Campbell) says it all the time: Everyone in this building is made of the right stuff ... it multiplies and it exudes and you can feel it through everybody," quarterback Jared Goff said on Tuesday after practice.