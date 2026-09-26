Lions vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field and look to bounce back in Week 3 with their matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT on FOX.
Both teams enter this contest with 1-1 records after Green Bay defeated the Jets last week, 20-17, and Detroit lost on the road to Buffalo, 41-31 on Thursday night.
Quarterback Jared Goff was 26-of-38 against the Bills for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 142 receiving yards and two scores. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta also caught touchdown passes. St. Brown and Gibbs are now tied for fifth in NFL history for receiver-running back duos scoring in the same game (22 times).
The Lions' offense now faces a familiar face in Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was Detroit's defensive coordinator from 2021-24.
"I have a pretty good idea about this opponent, their style, what they're about. (I) got a tremendous amount of respect for (Glenn), somebody very close to me and I know what he's about," head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday. "So, we have a good idea of what's coming in here and what we need to be ready for. But we're ready to embrace this challenge."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage:
- Play-by-play: Adam Amin
- Analyst: Drew Brees
- Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink
TV map: See where the Lions-Jets matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
International TV Coverage:
Canada: DAZN Canada, CTV
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Plaza de los Leones: The party starts at 10:00 AM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!
Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
**Game Day Guide:** Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT
The legs are short and the stakes are high for the 12 corgis racing in our fourth Corgi Cup, presented by Pet Supplies Plus. Returning to Ford Field is our defending champion Grizzly, fan-favorites Tito and Sadie Mae, and 9 new racers hoping to bring home the bragging rights and a $500 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus!
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Kristen Cruz, one of the most exciting new voices in the world of Latin pop, will perform our national anthem! Known for her appearances on America's Got Talent and viral moments, 24-year-old Cruz has built a global fanbase of nearly 10 million fans across social media.
SHOWTIME
Showtime kicks off at 12:40pm with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den!
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
The first 25,000 fans will receive a Detroit Lions Trucker Hat courtesy of Miller Lite, while supplies last!
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
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View photos of the starters for the New York Jets.