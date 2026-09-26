 Skip to main content
Advertising

How to Watch

Delivered By

Lions vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 26, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field and look to bounce back in Week 3 with their matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT on FOX.

Both teams enter this contest with 1-1 records after Green Bay defeated the Jets last week, 20-17, and Detroit lost on the road to Buffalo, 41-31 on Thursday night.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 26-of-38 against the Bills for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 142 receiving yards and two scores. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta also caught touchdown passes. St. Brown and Gibbs are now tied for fifth in NFL history for receiver-running back duos scoring in the same game (22 times).

The Lions' offense now faces a familiar face in Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was Detroit's defensive coordinator from 2021-24.

"I have a pretty good idea about this opponent, their style, what they're about. (I) got a tremendous amount of respect for (Glenn), somebody very close to me and I know what he's about," head coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday. "So, we have a good idea of what's coming in here and what we need to be ready for. But we're ready to embrace this challenge."

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage:

  • Play-by-play: Adam Amin
  • Analyst: Drew Brees
  • Sideline reporter: Kristina Pink

TV map: See where the Lions-Jets matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!

506sports-week3-092426

International TV Coverage:

Canada: DAZN Canada, CTV
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Plaza de los Leones: The party starts at 10:00 AM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!

Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

**Game Day Guide:** Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

The legs are short and the stakes are high for the 12 corgis racing in our fourth Corgi Cup, presented by Pet Supplies Plus. Returning to Ford Field is our defending champion Grizzly, fan-favorites Tito and Sadie Mae, and 9 new racers hoping to bring home the bragging rights and a $500 gift card to Pet Supplies Plus!

corgi-092426

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Kristen Cruz, one of the most exciting new voices in the world of Latin pop, will perform our national anthem! Known for her appearances on America's Got Talent and viral moments, 24-year-old Cruz has built a global fanbase of nearly 10 million fans across social media.

Anthem_MAINBOARD WINDOW (1)

SHOWTIME

Showtime kicks off at 12:40pm with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den!

keffv6uz7jbvma4hz6po

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

The first 25,000 fans will receive a Detroit Lions Trucker Hat courtesy of Miller Lite, while supplies last!

jutd5bo8g06vxxcccwys

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: New York Jets

View photos of the starters for the New York Jets.

Head coach: Aaron Glenn Offensive coordinator: Frank Reich Defensive coordinator: Brian Duker Special teams coordinator: Chris Banjo (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
1 / 30

Head coach: Aaron Glenn

Offensive coordinator: Frank Reich

Defensive coordinator: Brian Duker

Special teams coordinator: Chris Banjo

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Garrett Wilson Backed up by Omar Cooper Jr. and Arian Smith (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 / 30

WR Garrett Wilson

Backed up by Omar Cooper Jr. and Arian Smith

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Jeremy Ruckert Backed up by Jelani Woods (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
3 / 30

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Backed up by Jelani Woods

(AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Kareem Elgazzar/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Olu Fashanu Backed up by Max Mitchell (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
4 / 30

LT Olu Fashanu

Backed up by Max Mitchell

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Dylan Parham Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
5 / 30

LG Dylan Parham

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Josh Myers Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
6 / 30

C Josh Myers

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Joe Tippmann Backed up by Jordan Meredith (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
7 / 30

RG Joe Tippmann

Backed up by Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Armand Membou Backed up by Chukwuma Okorafor (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
8 / 30

RT Armand Membou

Backed up by Chukwuma Okorafor

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Mason Taylor Backed up by Kenyon Sadiq (AP Photo/John Amis)
9 / 30

TE Mason Taylor

Backed up by Kenyon Sadiq

(AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Adonai Mitchell Backed up by Isaiah Williams (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
10 / 30

WR Adonai Mitchell

Backed up by Isaiah Williams

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Geno Smith Backed up by Cade Klubnik (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
11 / 30

QB Geno Smith

Backed up by Cade Klubnik

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Andrew Beck (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
12 / 30

FB Andrew Beck

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Breece Hall Backed up by Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
13 / 30

RB Breece Hall

Backed up by Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis and Kene Nwangwu

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Kingsley Enagbare Backed up by David Bailey (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
14 / 30

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare

Backed up by David Bailey

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Harrison Phillips Backed up by Jowon Briggs (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
15 / 30

DL Harrison Phillips

Backed up by Jowon Briggs

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL T'vondre Sweat Backed up by Jowon Briggs (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
16 / 30

DL T'vondre Sweat

Backed up by Jowon Briggs

(AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL David Onyemata Backed up by Darrell Jackson Jr. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
17 / 30

DL David Onyemata

Backed up by Darrell Jackson Jr.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Joseph Ossai Backed up by Will McDonald IV and Braiden McGregor (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
18 / 30

EDGE Joseph Ossai

Backed up by Will McDonald IV and Braiden McGregor

(AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jamien Sherwood Backed up by Marcelino McCrary-Ball (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
19 / 30

LB Jamien Sherwood

Backed up by Marcelino McCrary-Ball

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Demario Davis Backed up by Kiko Mauigoa and Trevin Wallace (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
20 / 30

LB Demario Davis

Backed up by Kiko Mauigoa and Trevin Wallace

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Backed up by D'Angelo Ponds (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
21 / 30

NB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

Backed up by D'Angelo Ponds

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Brandon Stephens Backed up by Qwan'tez Stiggers (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
22 / 30

CB Brandon Stephens

Backed up by Qwan'tez Stiggers

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Azareye'h Thomas Backed up by Nahshon Wright (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
23 / 30

CB Azareye'h Thomas

Backed up by Nahshon Wright

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick Backed up by Malachi Moore (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
24 / 30

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Backed up by Malachi Moore

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Dane Belton Backed up by Andre Cisco (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 30

S Dane Belton

Backed up by Andre Cisco

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Blake Grupe (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
26 / 30

K Blake Grupe

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Austin McNamara (AP Photo/John Amis)
27 / 30

P/H Austin McNamara

(AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Isaiah Williams Backed up by Isaiah Davis (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
28 / 30

PR Isaiah Williams

Backed up by Isaiah Davis

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Yuki Iwamura/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Kene Nwangwu Backed up by Isaiah Williams and Isaiah Davis (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
29 / 30

KR Kene Nwangwu

Backed up by Isaiah Williams and Isaiah Davis

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Thomas Hennessy (Vianney Le Caer/AP Content Services for the NFL)
30 / 30

LS Thomas Hennessy

(Vianney Le Caer/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Vianney Le Caer/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Lions at Bills: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 2 on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Saints: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the New Orleans Saints in their 2026 regular season-opener on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Colts: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions head to Indianapolis for their final 2026 preseason game against the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Commanders: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Washington Commanders at Ford Field for their second preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Bengals: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions head to Cincinnati for their first 2026 preseason game against the Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Bears: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions conclude the regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 4:25 EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions hit the road to face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day at 4:30 EDT on Thursday, December 25. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Steelers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Pittsburgh Steelers for their final home game of the regular season on Sunday, December 21 at 4:25 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions at Rams: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions head to the west coast to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 14 at 4:25 p.m. EDT. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Cowboys: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Dallas Cowboys in primetime on Thursday, December 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

news

Lions vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host NFC North rival Green Bay Packers for the 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 27. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.

Advertising