Lions vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field and look to bounce back in Week 3 with their matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 27. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EDT on FOX.

Both teams enter this contest with 1-1 records after Green Bay defeated the Jets last week, 20-17, and Detroit lost on the road to Buffalo, 41-31 on Thursday night.

Quarterback Jared Goff was 26-of-38 against the Bills for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had 142 receiving yards and two scores. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta also caught touchdown passes. St. Brown and Gibbs are now tied for fifth in NFL history for receiver-running back duos scoring in the same game (22 times).

The Lions' offense now faces a familiar face in Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was Detroit's defensive coordinator from 2021-24.