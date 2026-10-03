Lions at Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back on the road for their Week 4 primetime game against the Carolina Panthers. This is the first of two back-to-back away games for Detroit ahead of the Week 6 bye.
The Lions enter this contest off a 31-24 win at home over the New York Jets and are 2-1 to start the 2026 season. Carolina lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, 21-18, on Sunday and look to get back in the win column after falling to 1-2 on the season.
Quarterback Jared Goff has had an impressive run early this season. He's thrown for 802 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over the first three weeks on 77-of-109 completed passes (70.6 completion percentage). Goff and the rest of Detroit's offense look to continue their success after scoring 31 points exactly in each contest so far this season.
On the other side of the ball, head coach Dan Campbell commended the Lions' defense on their improvement in Week 3 and wants to build upon that moving forward. Detroit came up with four sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble and recovery that capped off the game at Ford Field.
"They're coming off of a loss and so, they're going to want to make that right at home. Big game for them," Campbell said of the Panthers on Wednesday. "We just got to stay true to what we are, what we know, discipline. We got to improve a little bit here this week. Every week you got to improve."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: NBC
- Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
- Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline reporters: Kaylee Hartung & Melissa Stark
International TV Coverage:
Canada: TSN, CTV Montreal, CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener, CTV Ottawa, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Alberta, CTV BC
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
FOLLOW
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View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.