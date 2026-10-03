Lions at Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back on the road for their Week 4 primetime game against the Carolina Panthers. This is the first of two back-to-back away games for Detroit ahead of the Week 6 bye.

The Lions enter this contest off a 31-24 win at home over the New York Jets and are 2-1 to start the 2026 season. Carolina lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, 21-18, on Sunday and look to get back in the win column after falling to 1-2 on the season.

Quarterback Jared Goff has had an impressive run early this season. He's thrown for 802 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over the first three weeks on 77-of-109 completed passes (70.6 completion percentage). Goff and the rest of Detroit's offense look to continue their success after scoring 31 points exactly in each contest so far this season.

On the other side of the ball, head coach Dan Campbell commended the Lions' defense on their improvement in Week 3 and wants to build upon that moving forward. Detroit came up with four sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble and recovery that capped off the game at Ford Field.