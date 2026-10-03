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Lions at Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 03, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are back on the road for their Week 4 primetime game against the Carolina Panthers. This is the first of two back-to-back away games for Detroit ahead of the Week 6 bye.

The Lions enter this contest off a 31-24 win at home over the New York Jets and are 2-1 to start the 2026 season. Carolina lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, 21-18, on Sunday and look to get back in the win column after falling to 1-2 on the season.

Quarterback Jared Goff has had an impressive run early this season. He's thrown for 802 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over the first three weeks on 77-of-109 completed passes (70.6 completion percentage). Goff and the rest of Detroit's offense look to continue their success after scoring 31 points exactly in each contest so far this season.

On the other side of the ball, head coach Dan Campbell commended the Lions' defense on their improvement in Week 3 and wants to build upon that moving forward. Detroit came up with four sacks, three passes defended and one forced fumble and recovery that capped off the game at Ford Field.

"They're coming off of a loss and so, they're going to want to make that right at home. Big game for them," Campbell said of the Panthers on Wednesday. "We just got to stay true to what we are, what we know, discipline. We got to improve a little bit here this week. Every week you got to improve."

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: NBC

  • Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
  • Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline reporters: Kaylee Hartung & Melissa Stark

International TV Coverage:

Canada: TSN, CTV Montreal, CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener, CTV Ottawa, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Alberta, CTV BC
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcastLions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Analyst: Lomas Brown

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach: Dave Canales Offensive coordinator: Brad Idzik Defensive coordinator: Ejiro Evero Special teams coordinator: Tracy Smith (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
1 / 27

Head coach: Dave Canales

Offensive coordinator: Brad Idzik

Defensive coordinator: Ejiro Evero

Special teams coordinator: Tracy Smith

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tetairoa McMillan Backed up by Brycen Tremayne (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
2 / 27

WR Tetairoa McMillan

Backed up by Brycen Tremayne

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jalen Coker (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 27

WR Jalen Coker

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Rasheed Walker Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
4 / 27

LT Rasheed Walker

Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Damien Lewis (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 27

LG Damien Lewis

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Luke Fortner Backed up by Sam Hecht (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
6 / 27

C Luke Fortner

Backed up by Sam Hecht

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Robert Hunt Backed up by Corey Bullock (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
7 / 27

RG Robert Hunt

Backed up by Corey Bullock

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Monroe Freeling Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
8 / 27

RT Monroe Freeling

Backed up by Stone Forsythe and Albert Reese

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tommy Tremble Backed up by Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
9 / 27

TE Tommy Tremble

Backed up by Mitchell Evans, Darren Waller, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Xavier Legette Backed up by John Metchie III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 27

WR Xavier Legette

Backed up by John Metchie III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Bryce Young Backed up by Kenny Pickett and Haynes King (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
11 / 27

QB Bryce Young

Backed up by Kenny Pickett and Haynes King

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Chuba Hubbard Backed up by Jonathan Brooks and AJ Dillon (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
12 / 27

RB Chuba Hubbard

Backed up by Jonathan Brooks and AJ Dillon

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Bobby Brown III Backed up by TeRah Edwards (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
13 / 27

DL Bobby Brown III

Backed up by TeRah Edwards

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Lee Hunter Backed up by Cam Jackson (AP Photo/David Richard)
14 / 27

DL Lee Hunter

Backed up by Cam Jackson

(AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Derrick Brown Backed up by Aaron Hall (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 27

DL Derrick Brown

Backed up by Aaron Hall

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Patrick Jones II Backed up by Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
16 / 27

LB Patrick Jones II

Backed up by Trevis Gipson and Thomas Incoom

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Devin Lloyd Backed up by Jackson Kuwatch and Tyrel Dodson (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
17 / 27

LB Devin Lloyd

Backed up by Jackson Kuwatch and Tyrel Dodson

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Bobby Okereke Backed up by Claudin Cherelus (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
18 / 27

LB Bobby Okereke

Backed up by Claudin Cherelus

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jaelan Phillips Backed up by Princely Umanmielen (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
19 / 27

LB Jaelan Phillips

Backed up by Princely Umanmielen

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Mike Jackson Backed up by Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
20 / 27

CB Mike Jackson

Backed up by Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jaycee Horn Backed up by Will Lee III (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 27

CB Jaycee Horn

Backed up by Will Lee III

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Tre'von Moehrig Backed up by Zakee Wheatley (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
22 / 27

S Tre'von Moehrig

Backed up by Zakee Wheatley

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Nick Scott Backed up by Lathan Ransom (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
23 / 27

S Nick Scott

Backed up by Lathan Ransom

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR John Metchie III Backed up by Xavier Legette and Chuba Hubbard (AP Photo/David Richard)
24 / 27

PR/KR John Metchie III

Backed up by Xavier Legette and Chuba Hubbard

(AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS J.J. Jansen (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
25 / 27

LS J.J. Jansen

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Sam Martin (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
26 / 27

P/H Sam Martin

(AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

Erik S. Lesser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Ryan Fitzgerald (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
27 / 27

K Ryan Fitzgerald

(AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

Erik S. Lesser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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