The Detroit Lions are on a six-game win streak heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears. This matchup determines which of the 8-2 teams will take the lead in the NFC North after Week 12 and is also Detroit's final home division game this season.

Both teams are coming off Week 11 wins as the Lions defeated Tampa Bay at Ford Field, 31-21, and the Bears beat New Orleans, 21-13.

"(They're) a hot team, 8-2, like we are. Division opponent," head coach Dan Campbell said of Chicago on Monday. "Excellent players, they're finding ways to win ... and they got weapons, man."

Quarterback Jared Goff was 20-of-28 for 279 passing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. He connected with wide receiver Jameson Williams on all four targets for 93 yards and a score. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 98 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, adding on an additional 20 receiving yards on four catches.

Safety Kerby Joseph made his 2026 debut. He had two solo tackles in the contest. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin led Detroit's defense with 10 total tackles. Safety Chuck Clark (1.0), linebacker Trevor Nowaske (1.0), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (0.5) and edge rusher Derrick Moore (0.5) each had at least a half sack against the Buccaneers.