The Detroit Lions are on a six-game win streak heading into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day Classic against the Chicago Bears. This matchup determines which of the 8-2 teams will take the lead in the NFC North after Week 12 and is also Detroit's final home division game this season.
Both teams are coming off Week 11 wins as the Lions defeated Tampa Bay at Ford Field, 31-21, and the Bears beat New Orleans, 21-13.
"(They're) a hot team, 8-2, like we are. Division opponent," head coach Dan Campbell said of Chicago on Monday. "Excellent players, they're finding ways to win ... and they got weapons, man."
Quarterback Jared Goff was 20-of-28 for 279 passing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. He connected with wide receiver Jameson Williams on all four targets for 93 yards and a score. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 98 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, adding on an additional 20 receiving yards on four catches.
Safety Kerby Joseph made his 2026 debut. He had two solo tackles in the contest. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin led Detroit's defense with 10 total tackles. Safety Chuck Clark (1.0), linebacker Trevor Nowaske (1.0), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (0.5) and edge rusher Derrick Moore (0.5) each had at least a half sack against the Buccaneers.
"This is a heck of a matchup (on Thursday). We're looking forward to it," Campbell said. "Let's get locked in."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
- Analyst: J.J. Watt
- Sideline reporter: Tracy Wolfson
TV map: The Lions-Bears matchup will be available via local CBS stations.
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
International TV Coverage:
Canada: TBD
Germany: TBD
Brazil: TBD
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: The party starts at 10:00 AM on Brush Street! Pride Plaza will feature pregame music, metro-Detroit area food trucks, and Lions activations - including the all-new Detroit Lions Mobile Marketing Unit featuring immersive, interactive games and activities for all ages to enjoy!
Come early and you'll even see a special performance from our Detroit Lions Drumline, the Honolulu Boom!
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT
The annual Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime Show, powered by Verizon, will be headlined by Wu-Tang Clan - the greatest hip-hop group of all time. Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers will also be featured in the show.
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Antonio Cipriano - actor, recording artist, and Detroit-native known for his leading role in Off Campus - will perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff.
SHOWTIME
Showtime kicks off at 12:40 PM with performances from One Pride Entertainment and Roary as we Defend the Den.
GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY
All fans will receive a Thanksgiving Day Classic Rally Towel, courtesy of Ford! Fans will also receive a Light Up bracelet inclusive of a QR code encouraging fans to donate to our Feeding America campaign, where Ford is matching all fan donations up to 1 million meals! Every $1 donated helps to provide at least 10 meals for people experiencing food insecurity. Donate today and help end hunger in your community!
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com. For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
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View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.