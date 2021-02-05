NFC NORTH: Offseason preview for each team

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to battle it out in Super Bowl LV Sunday. For the league's other 30 teams, including the Detroit Lions, they're already deep in offseason mode, trying to do enough to get their shot at the big game next season.

For Detroit, Chicago and Minnesota, their offseason work has been underway for weeks. Green Bay lost in the NFC Championship Game, and have been in offseason mode for a little over a week now.

Here's an NFC North primer to kick off the offseason:

GREEN BAY

2020 record: 13-3 (won division)

Key free agents: C Corey Linsley, RB Aaron Jones, CB Kevin King, CB Chandon Sullivan, TE Robert Tonyan, WR Allen Lazard, RB Jamaal Williams

2021 strength of schedule: Eighth, opponents had a .521 (133-122-1) winning percentage in 2020.

Draft picks: 1st (29), 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

(Note: The list of picks for all teams does not include potential compensatory picks, which are awarded by the NFL in March to teams that lost more free agents than they signed the previous offseason.)

5 positions of need: DT, CB, OL, WR, Edge rusher

Twentyman: Linsley and Jones are two major free agency decisions the Packers have to make this offseason. Linsley was arguably the best center in football this year, and Jones has become a huge part of the Packers' offensive success. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be back in 2021, despite raising some doubts after another loss in the NFC Championship. With Rodgers under center, the NFC North title still likely goes through Green Bay.