6 takeaways from Roger Goodell's press conference

5. The biggest unknown in projecting revenue for 2021 is whether stadiums will be full come September. Will the league institute a vaccination mandate for players and patrons next season?

Goodell made a point early in his presser when he said it's never good to make decisions where there's so much uncertainty, and this is one of those areas where that probably applies for the time being.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in early December he anticipated it probably being well into the end of the summer before sports stadiums could return to capacity.

Goodell and the NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV.

"We said many times we're not going to jump in line (for the vaccine)," Goodell said. "We think the priorities that are established by the health experts to get the front-line workers and others, teachers, vaccinated are things that are necessary.

"It's too early to say whether vaccines will be part of the solution, we expect that they will, we hope much of our society will be vaccinated by the summer because it's in the best interest of our country and the health of our people."

Goodell said it's too early to determine if only vaccinated players or fans will be able to play or attend games next season.