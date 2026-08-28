Lions at Colts: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions' preseason finale is here as they take on the Indianapolis Colts on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium for Game 3. Detroit is 1-1 in the preseason, coming off a 17-13 victory over the Washington Commanders in Game 2 at Ford Field.
The last time these two teams met was in 2024 when the Lions defeated the Colts 24-6 at Indianapolis. Quarterback Jared Goff was 26-of-36 for 269 yards in that contest and running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 21 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Saturday is the Lions' final opportunity to show head coach Dan Campbell and the staff they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster.
"It's been good so far. It's hard to believe it's almost over ... Some of the hardest decisions that we've had to make ... A lot of competition, a lot of good players," Campbell said on Wednesday. "This is going to be hard, man, on Sunday."
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)
- Play-by-play: Jason Benetti
- Analyst: T.J. Lang
- Sideline reporter: Patti Cesarini
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices on www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App. Click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started to begin streaming!
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Analyst: Lomas Brown
FOLLOW
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