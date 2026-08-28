Lions at Colts: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions' preseason finale is here as they take on the Indianapolis Colts on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium for Game 3. Detroit is 1-1 in the preseason, coming off a 17-13 victory over the Washington Commanders in Game 2 at Ford Field.

The last time these two teams met was in 2024 when the Lions defeated the Colts 24-6 at Indianapolis. Quarterback Jared Goff was 26-of-36 for 269 yards in that contest and running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 21 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Saturday is the Lions' final opportunity to show head coach Dan Campbell and the staff they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster.