 Skip to main content
Advertising

Road to the Draft

Presented by

Late first-round pick won't change Lions' draft strategy

Apr 03, 2024 at 12:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

For the first time since taking over as general manager of the Detroit Lions in 2021, Brad Holmes is set to run a draft without a Top 10 pick.

Holmes said at last week's Annual League Meetings in Orlando that nothing changes in his process of taking the best player available no matter the draft slot.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell mentioned that the pre-draft process and work they've been putting in preparing for the draft is the same it's always been, and so too is the philosophy of just taking the best player on their board when it's their time on the clock.

"Since we've been here, we've really, 'Man, draft the best player available,'" Campbell said in Orlando. "Don't let the 'man, we absolutely have to have a linebacker. We absolutely have to have (blank).' Just go with what you believe is going to fit your team and what you feel like is the best player at the time."

That philosophy is even more advantageous for Holmes and Campbell given the current state of Detroit's roster after the first wave of free agency. The Lions addressed needs at cornerback with the trade for Carlton Davis, the signing of Amik Robertson and the re-signing of Emmanuel Moseley. The defensive line got better with the additions of defensive tackle DJ Reader and veteran edge rusher Marcus Davenport.

Related Links

Both Holmes and Campbell said after the season that maintaining a strong offensive line wouldn't be overlooked. They proved it with the signing of veteran Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler and the re-signing of Graham Glasgow.

The roster is never a finished product, according to Holmes, but he likes going into a draft knowing he doesn't have to come away with a Day 1 starter.

"Honestly, I think that's where you want to be at," he said. "That's really where you want to be with your roster where you are picking guys whether it's at pick 29 or on Day 2, you're picking guys that if he plays, he plays."

It's going to be a fun run up to the draft to see how Holmes and Campbell can improve a roster with three picks in the top 73. This is the best roster they've had heading into the draft which gives them a lot of flexibility.

"Every team in this league has warts, it doesn't matter how good you are, you've got areas you're always going to want to be able to improve in. Nobody's a perfect roster," Campbell said.

"But we're the best we've been in four years, and we feel like, man, we've got a lot of those holes filled and so this kind of feels like the first draft we're going in and, we're still best player available, but we've got places taken care of going into the draft, which is pretty cool."

Related Content

news

Meet the Prospect: Cooper DeJean

Get to know cornerback prospect Cooper DeJean. 
news

2024 NFL Draft preview: 5 cornerbacks that could interest Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 cornerback prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Xavier Worthy

Get to know wide receiver prospect Xavier Worthy.
news

TWENTYMAN'S MOCK DRAFT 3.0: Post-free agency predictions

Tim Twentyman predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Nate Wiggins

Get to know cornerback prospect Nate Wiggins. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Chop Robinson

Get to know edge rusher prospect Chop Robinson. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Kool-Aid McKinstry

Get to know cornerback prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry. 
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five pro days to keep an eye on this week. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Adonai Mitchell

Get to know wide receiver prospect Adonai Mitchell. 
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: How free agency affects predictions for Lions

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Meet the Prospect: Graham Barton

Get to know offensive line prospect Graham Barton.
Advertising