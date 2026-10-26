KEY QUESTIONS: How important was it to start stacking wins?

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's 20-17 win over Green Bay to improve his team's record to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in the NFC North. Next up is division opponent No. 2 on the year with undefeated Minnesota (6-0) coming to Ford Field on Sunday.
Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:
What jumped out to Campbell after watching the Green Bay tape?
Defense: That's two good performances in a row for Detroit's defense and Campbell said he sees a lot of confidence building among that unit. He likes the improvements he's seeing in the coverage units. They held an explosive Green Bay passing attack below a lot of their averages on the season. As far as individual performances, Campbell called out several players including cornerback Khalil Dorsey, cornerback D.J. Reed, safety Chuck Clark, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and safety Brian Branch, who just came back off the PUP list.
Offense: The first and last drives were obviously critical, but Campbell thinks there's still more meat on the bone offensively and talked about being more efficient, particularly in the run game. Detroit gained 119 yards on the ground but with just a 3.6-yard average per carry. Campbell wants to see more explosives in the run game.
"We're investing a lot right now in the run and that's where we have to be better," he said.
Quarterback Jared Goff is playing at an elite level. Campbell said that with the way he's playing right now, it's hard not to just put the ball in his hands more and let him go to work. Individually, he also singled out left tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver Jameson Williams, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa for his blocking in particular and tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright for their play in the run game.
Special teams: New returner DeAndre Carter nearly broke a couple long returns in both the punt and kickoff games. Campbell thinks a big one is coming. Campbell also highlighted DJ Wonnum's big block of the late Packers 35-yard field goal try and mentioned Eric O'Neill and Jimmy Rolder as having big games on teams as well.
How do the Lions get more consistent in the run game?
Detroit's rushing attack has been a bit of an anomaly this season. They are among the leaders in explosive run rate but also among the leaders in negative runs. It seems like it's feast or famine right now with this rushing attack.
"It baffles me sometimes, too," Campbell said.
He said the good thing from his vantage point is a lot of it is correctable with better technique and limiting some of the missed assignments upfront in the run game. Youth has played a factor in that, per Campbell.
It's something he will continue harping on moving forward. He thinks getting center Cade Mays back will help too. The more Mays and the rest of the unit play together we should see more consistency in the run game.
Analytics supported Campbell's decision to go for it late on 4th & 1 at the Lions' 24, but for him it was a gut call. What went into that?
"With where that was and where the clock was at, look, I know what I'm conceding there," Campbell said of the play that was stuffed for a two-yard loss and gave the ball to the Packers at the Lions' 22-yard line with four minutes and 50 seconds on the clock in a tied game.
"I believed we were going to get that. I know what you're conceding, but I also know without any doubt or any question you are getting the ball back with plenty of time to answer a rebuttal whatever they've done. It was really that simple."
Campbell watched six weeks of Green Bay tape with Packers quarterback Jordan Love and that offense winning games late. He didn't want to see his offense finish on the sideline without having a chance to have the football one more time. That's really what the decision came down to and it worked in Campbell's favor as Detroit's defense held Green Bay to a missed field goal try. The Lions' offense marched down the field, taking all the time off the clock and winning the game with a Jake Bates field goal as time expired.
What are the injury updates on cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and St. Brown?
Both are dealing with minor ankle injuries. Campbell thinks both will sit out practice Wednesday to rest up and hopefully be back on the practice field Thursday.
"I think they'll be fine," Campbell said. "We'll see when we get there."
How big was it to stack together a couple wins?
It's been 17 games since Detroit won back-to-back games. Campbell said it means a lot because good teams win multiple games at multiple points in the season. The last two wins over Arizona and Green Bay are a step in the right direction, and now Campbell and the Lions look to make the stack a little higher starting Sunday with a win over Minnesota.
Campbell's excited by the play of the offensive line and where he thinks they're headed as a unit with Mays back. He's also excited about the combined defensive effort the last two games. He thinks those two developments help stack some more wins moving forward.