KEY QUESTIONS: How important was it to start stacking wins?

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday following Detroit's 20-17 win over Green Bay to improve his team's record to 4-2 on the season and 1-0 in the NFC North. Next up is division opponent No. 2 on the year with undefeated Minnesota (6-0) coming to Ford Field on Sunday.

Here are all the key questions from Campbell's Monday press conference:

What jumped out to Campbell after watching the Green Bay tape?

Defense: That's two good performances in a row for Detroit's defense and Campbell said he sees a lot of confidence building among that unit. He likes the improvements he's seeing in the coverage units. They held an explosive Green Bay passing attack below a lot of their averages on the season. As far as individual performances, Campbell called out several players including cornerback Khalil Dorsey, cornerback D.J. Reed, safety Chuck Clark, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson and safety Brian Branch, who just came back off the PUP list.

Offense: The first and last drives were obviously critical, but Campbell thinks there's still more meat on the bone offensively and talked about being more efficient, particularly in the run game. Detroit gained 119 yards on the ground but with just a 3.6-yard average per carry. Campbell wants to see more explosives in the run game.

"We're investing a lot right now in the run and that's where we have to be better," he said.

Quarterback Jared Goff is playing at an elite level. Campbell said that with the way he's playing right now, it's hard not to just put the ball in his hands more and let him go to work. Individually, he also singled out left tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver Jameson Williams, wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa for his blocking in particular and tight ends Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright for their play in the run game.