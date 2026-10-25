5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

2. BIG PLAY HUNTING

Green Bay's offense ranks second in plays of 20-plus yards (27), third in completions of 20-plus yards (24) and first in completions of 50-plus yards (3). Quarterback Jordan Love is one of the best deep-ball passers in the NFL, and he wants to take five or six deep shots per game.

Detroit has allowed 23 completions of 20-plus yards this season, third-most in the NFL. They were much better in that regard Week 5 in Arizona, allowing only three while defending nine passes and recording 12 quarterback hits and five sacks.

The Packers' dual wide receiver threat of Christian Watson and Matthew Golden both have over 500 receiving yards on the season and rank in the top six in average yards per reception. Can Detroit's defense limit the big plays in the passing game Green Bay has been so good at racking up early this season?

3. GETTING AFTER LOVE

The strength of the Lions' defense all season has been the play of the defensive front. Detroit's 20.0 sacks on the season still lead the league, despite Detroit already having their bye week. The Lions have four different players with at least 3.0 sacks and nine players total with at least a half sack. Aidan Hutchinson’s 32 pressures are the second most in the league. Alim McNeill’s 23 rank first among all interior defenders. Skyler Gill-Howard's 13 are first among all rookie interior linemen and third among all rookies.