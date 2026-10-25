INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are rested coming off their Week 6 bye and the healthiest they've been all season as they get ready to host the Green Bay Packers for their first division matchup of the year in Week 7 at Ford Field.
No Lions player came into today's game with an injury designation. They also get some reinforcements back on both sides of the football with safety Brian Branch (Achilles) and center Cade Mays (wrist) ready to make their 2026 debuts after each missed the first five games on the Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Injured lists, respectively.
Branch is expected to give Detroit's secondary a big boost as they get a Pro Bowl player with playmaking ability back into the mix in the back end of their defense. Branch is one of Detroit's most versatile and instinctive players, and his return is a welcome one for a Lions' defense that ranks last in total defense and passing defense coming into today's matchup.
The Lions signed Mays in free agency this offseason to anchor the center of their offensive line. He brings a physical presence to an offensive line that's playing good football to begin the season.
All five players on Detroit's inactive list today are healthy scratches as the bye week allowed the Lions to get healthy at a critical juncture in their season with their next two opponents being division rivals at home vs. Green Bay and Minnesota.
Inactive for Detroit today are: Tight end Jackson Meeks, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, safety Bishop Fitzgerald and center Seth McLaughlin.
All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs is active for the Packers for the first time this season after coming off the commissioners exempt list this week. Green Bay has struggled to run the football this season without Jacobs. In two seasons with the Packers, Jacobs has 2,394 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in 32 regular-season games and two playoff games.