INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are rested coming off their Week 6 bye and the healthiest they've been all season as they get ready to host the Green Bay Packers for their first division matchup of the year in Week 7 at Ford Field.

No Lions player came into today's game with an injury designation. They also get some reinforcements back on both sides of the football with safety Brian Branch (Achilles) and center Cade Mays (wrist) ready to make their 2026 debuts after each missed the first five games on the Physically Unable to Perform and Reserve/Injured lists, respectively.

Branch is expected to give Detroit's secondary a big boost as they get a Pro Bowl player with playmaking ability back into the mix in the back end of their defense. Branch is one of Detroit's most versatile and instinctive players, and his return is a welcome one for a Lions' defense that ranks last in total defense and passing defense coming into today's matchup.