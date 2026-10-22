10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week during the regular season.

Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Detroit's defense gets a big boost this week with the return of Pro Bowl defensive back Brian Branch. Sheppard said the team isn't going into Sunday with a snap count in mind for Branch. It will be more of a feel thing during the game, seeing how Branch looks and performs in his first football game back since December 2025.

2. Petzing was asked about tight end Sam LaPorta’s value to the offense and the first thing he talked about was his versatility. LaPorta can do a lot of things at a high level from being dynamic in the run game to blocking in pass pro to separating from linebackers and safeties in pass routes. He's a mismatch in the red zone and can make contested catches. When an offense has a player at that position that can do so many things well like that, it puts stress on a defense.