10 takeaways from Petzing, Sheppard & Fipp

Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week during the regular season.
Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:
1. Detroit's defense gets a big boost this week with the return of Pro Bowl defensive back Brian Branch. Sheppard said the team isn't going into Sunday with a snap count in mind for Branch. It will be more of a feel thing during the game, seeing how Branch looks and performs in his first football game back since December 2025.
2. Petzing was asked about tight end Sam LaPorta’s value to the offense and the first thing he talked about was his versatility. LaPorta can do a lot of things at a high level from being dynamic in the run game to blocking in pass pro to separating from linebackers and safeties in pass routes. He's a mismatch in the red zone and can make contested catches. When an offense has a player at that position that can do so many things well like that, it puts stress on a defense.
3. The Lions signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter this week after the team lost punt and kickoff returner Tom Kennedy to a knee injury. Fipp confirmed Thursday that Carter will be the punt returner Sunday vs. Green Bay and will also return kickoffs next to Jacob Saylors. Carter has returned 155 punts over his eight-year career with a 9.7-yard average per return. He's returned 144 kickoffs with a 23.6-yard average and a 101-yard touchdown playing for Washington in 2021.
4. The Packers' offense hunts for big plays in the passing game. Five or six times a game, they'll take a deep shot to talented wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Sheppard said Packers quarterback Jordan Love trusts those receivers and will throw it into coverage because of that trust. The message and the focus for Detroit's secondary this week has been winning at the catch point because there will be 50-50 balls to make plays on down the field.
5. Quarterback Jared Goff leads the NFL with 618 passing yards on play-action attempts with a 106.4 passer rating. It's something Goff's always been good at for the Lions. I thought it was interesting hearing Petzing talk Thursday about what it takes to be a great play-action quarterback. It starts with having a good run game, of course, but Petzing also talked about the pre-snap reads by the quarterback being so crucial since the quarterback turns their back to the defense to play fake. When they turn back around they need to know where their eyes have to be, and deciphering information quickly is imperative. Goff does it at an elite level.
6. This will be a good test for Fipp's units this week, especially the coverage teams. Green Bay ranks second in the NFL in punt return average (15.5) and ninth in kickoff return average (27.1). Fipp said he's always had a ton of respect for Green Bay's special teams and mentioned the size and physicality among those return units that sets them apart.
7. Green Bay averages 2.9 yards per carry on the season and ranks at the bottom of the league averaging 59.8 rushing yards per game. Just like how getting Branch back is a big boost for the Lions' defense, All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs could make his season debut for the Packers' offense on Sunday. Sheppard has the utmost respect for Jacobs' ability as a runner and said his return would open everything up for the Packers' offense.
8. Cade Mays is expected back at center this week after missing the first five games with a wrist injury. Petzing said Mays is big and physical, and has an impressive football IQ and communication skills.
9. Jack Fox continues to be a great weapon for Detroit's special teams. He wasn't too busy for a long stretch of the Lions' Week 5 game in Detroit, but his final punt of 65 yards pinning Arizona at their own two-yard line was probably his best of the year. Fipp has respected the way Fox has improved his directional control, situational play and holding on field goals and extra points.
10. Is this currently the best version we've ever seen of defensive lineman Alim McNeill? Sheppard certainly thinks so. McNeill's 23 pressures are first among all interior defensive linemen. McNeill has 3.5 sacks on the year, and Sheppard said the pressure he produces up the middle opens opportunities for players around him. Sheppard also noted the pass rush play gets a lot of headlines, but McNeill is also playing terrific against the run. It's the best he's played since arriving to Detroit as a third-round pick in 2021.