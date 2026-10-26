TWENTYMAN: Week 7 observations

Earning more reps: It was a full team effort for the Lions from their secondary members, including veteran Khalil Dorsey. Dorsey is one of the best gunners in the league and one of the fastest players on the team, and defensive coaches tapped into that a little bit Sunday facing Packers speedy wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Dorsey was thrown at four times, two on deep go routes, and allowed just one catch for five yards, per Pro Football Focus stats immediately following the game.

"When guys step on and make plays, we can get more opportunities," Campbell said of Dorsey. "That's the bottom line, man. So, did a good job, and there's no reason why he wouldn't get a few more plays."