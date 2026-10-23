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Twentyman's Mailbag: How will Lions game plan for Green Bay's big-play offense?

Oct 23, 2026 at 07:30 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season Tim Twentyman will answer questions from his X account @ttwentyman for a Lions Mailbag.

Twentyman: The Lions are coming off their best defensive performance of the season in Arizona playing a heavier percentage of man than they had the first four games. Arizona is a different opponent than Green Bay, especially when it comes to the skill weapons at wide receiver, but I think we could continue to see more man concepts.

The Packers go big-play hunting more than any other offense in the NFL in terms of shots they take down the field in the passing game. Wide receivers Christian Watson (18.6) and Matthew Golden (16.7) both rank in the top six in average yards per reception and both have more than 500 receiving yards on the year. The Packers want to take five or six shots per game, and Love trusts his receivers to go make the plays. He will throw to them in coverage.

I believe this is a game where the defensive front must come to play. That's been the strength of this football team all season long. They must make it uncomfortable for Love and speed up his clock so he can't take those shots down the field. That's the key matchup Sunday for me. Then it's up to the defensive backs to win at the catch point on the 50-50 balls.

Twentyman: Brian Branch brings physicality, high-level football IQ and instincts to the defense. I think those can provide an immediate impact in space.

Branch has to work his way back to full go, but the safety position is set up to make plays in this defense. Even a 70 or 80 percent Branch can make an impact because of his instincts and position versatility.

Twentyman: Head coach Dan Campbell said this week we'll probably see both Cade Mays and Juice Scruggs, but I'd be very surprised if that's both at center. Mays is a veteran and was brought in to be the center. That's probably one of the harder positions to mix and match within a football game. I think they will try to find ways to mix in Scruggs maybe in some heavy or goal line formations.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard said this week Branch isn't going into the game with a snap count and that it will be more of a feel thing between the coaches and Branch based on how he's feeling and playing.

This Lions' offensive line is back to being one of the better units in football and what makes that exciting is they are still so young. Mays is the elder statesman at 27 years old. They are building something upfront that looks to be sustainable for years to come.

Twentyman: It is big, but I would never say must-win in Week 7. The Lions play three of four on the road to end the regular season and all three are against division opponents. Division games count as a game and a half in my book and it's important that Detroit starts strong at home in the division knowing they have a tough slate on the road to end the year.

This Lions defensive front should be able to pressure Love. They've done it consistently to opponents all season. Detroit's 20.0 sacks are still tops in the league even after a bye week. They have four players with at least 3.0 sacks on the year, which means they get it from a lot of different areas that makes it tough for the offense to key in on.

Aidan Huchinson’s 32 pressures are second most among all players. Alim McNeill's 23 are most among interior defenders. Skyler Gill-Howard’s 13 are tops among rookie interior defensive linemen and third among all rookies.

Twentyman: The Lions currently have one open spot on the roster after signing veteran wide receiver DeAndre Carter to the active roster Thursday from the practice squad. He's going to be the new punt returner starting Sunday against Green Bay and will also return kickoffs next to Jacob Saylors.

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