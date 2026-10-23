Twentyman's Mailbag: How will Lions game plan for Green Bay's big-play offense?

Twentyman: The Lions are coming off their best defensive performance of the season in Arizona playing a heavier percentage of man than they had the first four games. Arizona is a different opponent than Green Bay, especially when it comes to the skill weapons at wide receiver, but I think we could continue to see more man concepts.

The Packers go big-play hunting more than any other offense in the NFL in terms of shots they take down the field in the passing game. Wide receivers Christian Watson (18.6) and Matthew Golden (16.7) both rank in the top six in average yards per reception and both have more than 500 receiving yards on the year. The Packers want to take five or six shots per game, and Love trusts his receivers to go make the plays. He will throw to them in coverage.