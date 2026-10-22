Week 7 opponent: What the Packers are saying

"Yeah, they are really good," Achord said. "We can start with their punter (Jack Fox), he's very, very talented. I think he's got one of the bigger legs in the league, high, high hang times. That allows the coverage units to get down there. Anytime you are putting up 4.8's (seconds), 4.7's plus it allows the gunners to factor in. Then you look at the interior, their interior is down there just like the gunners. So, it's going to be a really good challenge for us in the return game."