Week 7 opponent: What the Packers are saying

What are the Green Bay Packers talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in front of a nationally televised audience in the FOX Game of the Week slot? Let's find out:
1. Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Packers running back Josh Jacobs would be on the practice field Wednesday and get a full week of work in with his status for Sunday's game in Detroit 'to be determined.'
Jacobs came off the Commissioner's exempt list Monday, making him eligible to practice and play for the first time since the start of the regular season. LaFleur didn't rule out Jacobs stepping right in and playing against the Lions this week.
"We feel like he's in a pretty good spot," LaFleur said. "He's been training, but he's missed the exposure to football."
Green Bay averages 2.9 yards per carry on the season and ranks at the bottom of the league, averaging 59.8 rushing yards per game.
"He's an elite-level back. He's certainly not going to hurt it," LaFleur said of Jacobs helping those rushing totals. "I think he can provide a spark."
2. On the other side of the football, LaFleur said All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons won't practice this week as he continues rehabbing a torn ACL suffered late last season. Parsons won't play against the Lions Sunday.
"He's got to clear some hurdles yet before we get to that point."
3. What has Packers special teams coordinator Cam Achord seen from Detroit's top 10-ranked coverage units? Detroit ranks third in opponent average start after a kickoff (28.0-yard line) and eighth in opponent punt return average (8.0).
"Yeah, they are really good," Achord said. "We can start with their punter (Jack Fox), he's very, very talented. I think he's got one of the bigger legs in the league, high, high hang times. That allows the coverage units to get down there. Anytime you are putting up 4.8's (seconds), 4.7's plus it allows the gunners to factor in. Then you look at the interior, their interior is down there just like the gunners. So, it's going to be a really good challenge for us in the return game."
Achord also mentioned linebacker Trevor Nowaske, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and running back Sione Vaki as players who have stood out to him on tape from Detroit's teams units.
"They are one of the top teams in coverage in both phases," Achord said of the Lions. "I think it's a really good challenge for our guys."
4. Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon know Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing very well. Petzing was Gannon's offensive coordinator in Arizona the last three years when Gannon was head coach. Petzing's offense in Detroit is currently tied with the Bills for most points per game average (32.8) and is No. 4 in yards per game (393.8).
"It's a really good offense," Gannon said. "There's no tendencies, he's creative as all get out, he uses his playmakers in a way to showcase their talents. The quarterback does an excellent job of getting them in the right plays to put you as a defense in a disadvantage. When you want to be aggressive, he burns you. When you want to be safe, he burns you. So, we have a big-time challenge."
Gannon said Detroit's offense plays hard and physical. It's all over the tape and it starts upfront along the offensive line. Gannon said Detroit's offense brings it every week and it should be a fun challenge on the road for his defense.
View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.
5. Green Bay is the most penalized team in the NFL, having been flagged a league-high 64 times in six games with 57 counted against them totaling 465 yards. LaFleur said the coaching staff must continue educating the players on what they can and can't do, and some of it also comes down to the players better controlling themselves in some situations.
6. Gannon was asked by a Green Bay media member what makes Jahmyr Gibbs Jahmyr Gibbs?
"Well, he's faster than everybody," Gannon said. "He has elite vision."
Then Gannon talked about one thing Gibbs doesn't get a lot of credit for: His toughness. He talked about Gibbs' contact balance and ability to break tackles for a smaller back and how his defenders have to be on point at the point of attack this week facing Gibbs.
7. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the one thing the offensive coaches have talked a lot about early this week when studying Detroit is being ready for everything.
"They bring a lot of different fronts. They bring a lot of different pressures," he said. "I think their D-line is really good. Obviously, (Aidan) Hutchinson and (Alim) McNeill are really good players, (DJ) Wonnum has a lot of sacks. They are playing really well upfront."
Stenavich referred to Detroit's defensive front as 'salty.' He thinks they'll see some unexpected things from them with the Lions having extra time to prepare coming off a bye week.