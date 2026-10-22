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Week 7 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Oct 22, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Green Bay Packers talking about ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in front of a nationally televised audience in the FOX Game of the Week slot? Let's find out:

1. Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Packers running back Josh Jacobs would be on the practice field Wednesday and get a full week of work in with his status for Sunday's game in Detroit 'to be determined.'

Jacobs came off the Commissioner's exempt list Monday, making him eligible to practice and play for the first time since the start of the regular season. LaFleur didn't rule out Jacobs stepping right in and playing against the Lions this week.

"We feel like he's in a pretty good spot," LaFleur said. "He's been training, but he's missed the exposure to football."

Green Bay averages 2.9 yards per carry on the season and ranks at the bottom of the league, averaging 59.8 rushing yards per game.

"He's an elite-level back. He's certainly not going to hurt it," LaFleur said of Jacobs helping those rushing totals. "I think he can provide a spark."

2. On the other side of the football, LaFleur said All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons won't practice this week as he continues rehabbing a torn ACL suffered late last season. Parsons won't play against the Lions Sunday.

"He's got to clear some hurdles yet before we get to that point."

3. What has Packers special teams coordinator Cam Achord seen from Detroit's top 10-ranked coverage units? Detroit ranks third in opponent average start after a kickoff (28.0-yard line) and eighth in opponent punt return average (8.0).

"Yeah, they are really good," Achord said. "We can start with their punter (Jack Fox), he's very, very talented. I think he's got one of the bigger legs in the league, high, high hang times. That allows the coverage units to get down there. Anytime you are putting up 4.8's (seconds), 4.7's plus it allows the gunners to factor in. Then you look at the interior, their interior is down there just like the gunners. So, it's going to be a really good challenge for us in the return game."

Achord also mentioned linebacker Trevor Nowaske, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and running back Sione Vaki as players who have stood out to him on tape from Detroit's teams units.

"They are one of the top teams in coverage in both phases," Achord said of the Lions. "I think it's a really good challenge for our guys."

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4. Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon know Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing very well. Petzing was Gannon's offensive coordinator in Arizona the last three years when Gannon was head coach. Petzing's offense in Detroit is currently tied with the Bills for most points per game average (32.8) and is No. 4 in yards per game (393.8).

"It's a really good offense," Gannon said. "There's no tendencies, he's creative as all get out, he uses his playmakers in a way to showcase their talents. The quarterback does an excellent job of getting them in the right plays to put you as a defense in a disadvantage. When you want to be aggressive, he burns you. When you want to be safe, he burns you. So, we have a big-time challenge."

Gannon said Detroit's offense plays hard and physical. It's all over the tape and it starts upfront along the offensive line. Gannon said Detroit's offense brings it every week and it should be a fun challenge on the road for his defense.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

View photos of the starters for the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach: Matt LaFleur Offensive coordinator: Adam Stenavich Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon Special teams coordinator: Cam Achord (AP Photo/Nam Huh)
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Head coach: Matt LaFleur

Offensive coordinator: Adam Stenavich

Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon

Special teams coordinator: Cam Achord

(AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Nam Huh/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Christian Watson Backed up by Bo Melton (AP Photo/Nam Huh)
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WR Christian Watson

Backed up by Bo Melton

(AP Photo/Nam Huh)

Nam Huh/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT Jordan Morgan Backed up by John Williams (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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LT Jordan Morgan

Backed up by John Williams

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG Aaron Banks Backed up by Laken Tomlinson (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
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LG Aaron Banks

Backed up by Laken Tomlinson

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Rick Osentoski/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Sean Rhyan Backed up by Jager Burton (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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C Sean Rhyan

Backed up by Jager Burton

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Kevin Zeitler Backed up by Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
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RG Kevin Zeitler

Backed up by Jacob Monk and Donovan Jennings

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Anthony Belton Backed up by Travis Glover (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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RT Anthony Belton

Backed up by Travis Glover

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Tucker Kraft Backed up by Jonnu Smith and Mark Redman (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
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TE Tucker Kraft

Backed up by Jonnu Smith and Mark Redman

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Matthew Golden Backed up by J. Michael Sturdivant (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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WR Matthew Golden

Backed up by J. Michael Sturdivant

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jordan Love Backed up by Tyrod Taylor (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
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QB Jordan Love

Backed up by Tyrod Taylor

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB MarShawn Lloyd Backed up by Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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RB MarShawn Lloyd

Backed up by Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr.

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Karl Brooks Backed up by Anthony Campbell (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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DT Karl Brooks

Backed up by Anthony Campbell

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Devonte Wyatt Backed up by Chris McClellan (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
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DT Devonte Wyatt

Backed up by Chris McClellan

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Lukas Van Ness Backed up by Brenton Cox Jr. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Backed up by Brenton Cox Jr.

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zaire Franklin Backed u by Ty'Ron Hopper and Kristian Welch (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
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LB Zaire Franklin

Backed u by Ty'Ron Hopper and Kristian Welch

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Isaiah McDuffie Backed up by Nick Niemann (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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LB Isaiah McDuffie

Backed up by Nick Niemann

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EDGE Barryn Sorrell Backed up by Dani Dennis-Sutton (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
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EDGE Barryn Sorrell

Backed up by Dani Dennis-Sutton

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Keisean Nixon Backed up by Carrington Valentine (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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CB Keisean Nixon

Backed up by Carrington Valentine

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Brandon Cisse Backed up by Benjamin St-Juste (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
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CB Brandon Cisse

Backed up by Benjamin St-Juste

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Xavier McKinney Backed up by Kitan Oladapo (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
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S Xavier McKinney

Backed up by Kitan Oladapo

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Evan Williams Backed up by Kitan Oladapo (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)
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S Evan Williams

Backed up by Kitan Oladapo

(AP Photo/Melissa Tamez)

Melissa Tamez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NB Javon Bullard Backed up by Kamal Hadden (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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NB Javon Bullard

Backed up by Kamal Hadden

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Trey Smack (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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K Trey Smack

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Daniel Whelan (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
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P/H Daniel Whelan

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Skyy Moore Backed up by Matthew Golden (PR) and Bo Melton (KR) (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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PR/KR Skyy Moore

Backed up by Matthew Golden (PR) and Bo Melton (KR)

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Matt Orzech (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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LS Matt Orzech

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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5. Green Bay is the most penalized team in the NFL, having been flagged a league-high 64 times in six games with 57 counted against them totaling 465 yards. LaFleur said the coaching staff must continue educating the players on what they can and can't do, and some of it also comes down to the players better controlling themselves in some situations.

6. Gannon was asked by a Green Bay media member what makes Jahmyr Gibbs Jahmyr Gibbs?

"Well, he's faster than everybody," Gannon said. "He has elite vision."

Then Gannon talked about one thing Gibbs doesn't get a lot of credit for: His toughness. He talked about Gibbs' contact balance and ability to break tackles for a smaller back and how his defenders have to be on point at the point of attack this week facing Gibbs.

7. Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the one thing the offensive coaches have talked a lot about early this week when studying Detroit is being ready for everything.

"They bring a lot of different fronts. They bring a lot of different pressures," he said. "I think their D-line is really good. Obviously, (Aidan) Hutchinson and (Alim) McNeill are really good players, (DJ) Wonnum has a lot of sacks. They are playing really well upfront."

Stenavich referred to Detroit's defensive front as 'salty.' He thinks they'll see some unexpected things from them with the Lions having extra time to prepare coming off a bye week.

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