RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

Recap: The Detroit Lions got their first crack at an NFC North opponent Sunday at Ford Field and got the division slate of their schedule off to a great start with a 20-17 win over Green Bay.
Kicker Jake Bates stayed perfect kicking field goals on the season, hitting a 22-yarder as time expired to give Detroit a huge win at home.
The win improves the Lions' record to 4-2 on the season and gives them back-to-back wins for the first time since early October of last season.
Detroit's dynamic receiving duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams proved too much for the Packers to contain all contest and helped spearhead the Lions' win. Williams caught two touchdowns (16 & 10 yards) for the second straight week and finished with 91 receiving yards on five receptions. St. Brown caught nine passes for 153 yards.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 25 in Detroit.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was also big in this one, rushing for 116 yards on 29 attempts and catching five passes for 27 yards.
Detroit led 17-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Green Bay tied it midway through the quarter on a 43-yard field goal.
On the next Lions' possession, Detroit couldn't convert a 4th & 1 at their own 22-yard line, giving Green Bay terrific field position with a chance to take the lead. The Packers eventually lined up for a 35-yard field goal try that was blocked.
Detroit's offense took over and never gave the football back.
They marched 71 yards down the field in 10 plays, taking off the last three minutes and 21 seconds and setting up Bates for the winner.
The Lions also got a huge fourth-quarter interception from safety Brian Branch, who was playing in his first game since tearing his Achilles last December.
QB comparison: Jared Goff registered his 29th consecutive game with a touchdown pass and completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 303 yards and those two touchdowns to Williams. He finished with a 119.7 passer rating. Goff has now gone six straight games to begin the season without throwing an interception. He has 14 touchdowns and no picks. He was credited with a lost fumble Sunday on a bad exchange with center Cade Mays, who started his first game of the season coming off Reserve/Injured.
Jordan Love finished 27-for-45 passing for 274 yards with two touchdown passes to tight end Tucker Kraft and running back Josh Jacobs. He also threw an interception and finished with an 83.0 rating.
Impact moment: After Green Bay missed a chance to take a 20-17 lead late with the failed 35-yard field goal attempt, Goff led the Lions down the field with the critical play being a 2nd & 8 dart to tight end Sam LaPorta over the middle to Detroit's 45-yard line. The Lions got 15 yards tacked on via Karl Brooks' roughing the passer penalty.
Detroit marched down to the Packers' 20-yard line where they faced a 3rd & 5. Green Bay gifted the Lions a first down with an offside penalty, jumping on a hard count. Detroit ran the clock down from there thanks to two unselfish runs by Gibbs, turning down touchdowns to get downs and run the clock.
Key stat: Detroit held Green Bay to just 60 yards rushing and no rushing touchdowns.
Injury report: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left the game in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return.
Next week: vs. Minnesota (6-0), Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. (FOX)