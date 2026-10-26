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RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

Oct 25, 2026 at 08:00 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: The Detroit Lions got their first crack at an NFC North opponent Sunday at Ford Field and got the division slate of their schedule off to a great start with a 20-17 win over Green Bay.

Kicker Jake Bates stayed perfect kicking field goals on the season, hitting a 22-yarder as time expired to give Detroit a huge win at home.

The win improves the Lions' record to 4-2 on the season and gives them back-to-back wins for the first time since early October of last season.

Detroit's dynamic receiving duo of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams proved too much for the Packers to contain all contest and helped spearhead the Lions' win. Williams caught two touchdowns (16 & 10 yards) for the second straight week and finished with 91 receiving yards on five receptions. St. Brown caught nine passes for 153 yards.

Lions vs. Packers Week 7 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 25 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a first down during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (93), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) breaks up a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91), and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks an extra point during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) and Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21), Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49), Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39), and Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrate after a game-winning field goal during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was also big in this one, rushing for 116 yards on 29 attempts and catching five passes for 27 yards.

Detroit led 17-14 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Green Bay tied it midway through the quarter on a 43-yard field goal.

On the next Lions' possession, Detroit couldn't convert a 4th & 1 at their own 22-yard line, giving Green Bay terrific field position with a chance to take the lead. The Packers eventually lined up for a 35-yard field goal try that was blocked.

Detroit's offense took over and never gave the football back.

They marched 71 yards down the field in 10 plays, taking off the last three minutes and 21 seconds and setting up Bates for the winner.

The Lions also got a huge fourth-quarter interception from safety Brian Branch, who was playing in his first game since tearing his Achilles last December.

QB comparison: Jared Goff registered his 29th consecutive game with a touchdown pass and completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 303 yards and those two touchdowns to Williams. He finished with a 119.7 passer rating. Goff has now gone six straight games to begin the season without throwing an interception. He has 14 touchdowns and no picks. He was credited with a lost fumble Sunday on a bad exchange with center Cade Mays, who started his first game of the season coming off Reserve/Injured.

Jordan Love finished 27-for-45 passing for 274 yards with two touchdown passes to tight end Tucker Kraft and running back Josh Jacobs. He also threw an interception and finished with an 83.0 rating.

Impact moment: After Green Bay missed a chance to take a 20-17 lead late with the failed 35-yard field goal attempt, Goff led the Lions down the field with the critical play being a 2nd & 8 dart to tight end Sam LaPorta over the middle to Detroit's 45-yard line. The Lions got 15 yards tacked on via Karl Brooks' roughing the passer penalty.

Detroit marched down to the Packers' 20-yard line where they faced a 3rd & 5. Green Bay gifted the Lions a first down with an offside penalty, jumping on a hard count. Detroit ran the clock down from there thanks to two unselfish runs by Gibbs, turning down touchdowns to get downs and run the clock.

Key stat: Detroit held Green Bay to just 60 yards rushing and no rushing touchdowns.

Injury report: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left the game in the second half with an ankle injury and did not return.

Next week: vs. Minnesota (6-0), Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

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