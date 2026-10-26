RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

QB comparison: Jared Goff registered his 29th consecutive game with a touchdown pass and completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 303 yards and those two touchdowns to Williams. He finished with a 119.7 passer rating. Goff has now gone six straight games to begin the season without throwing an interception. He has 14 touchdowns and no picks. He was credited with a lost fumble Sunday on a bad exchange with center Cade Mays, who started his first game of the season coming off Reserve/Injured.

Jordan Love finished 27-for-45 passing for 274 yards with two touchdown passes to tight end Tucker Kraft and running back Josh Jacobs. He also threw an interception and finished with an 83.0 rating.

Impact moment: After Green Bay missed a chance to take a 20-17 lead late with the failed 35-yard field goal attempt, Goff led the Lions down the field with the critical play being a 2nd & 8 dart to tight end Sam LaPorta over the middle to Detroit's 45-yard line. The Lions got 15 yards tacked on via Karl Brooks' roughing the passer penalty.