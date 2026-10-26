FOUR DOWNS: Branch makes immediate impact in return to game action

FIRST DOWN: BRANCH'S RETURN

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch said he knew he was ready to come back off a 10-month absence rehabbing a torn Achilles about three weeks ago when he joined the scout team and went up against Detroit's explosive offense with wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and still made a few plays.

"That kind of gave me like, 'I still got it.'" Branch said after his 2026 debut Sunday, which resulted in a 20-17 win over Green Bay.

The plan for Branch coming in was to keep him on a pitch count, and Detroit's defensive coaches held firm to that. He said after the game he appreciated it because when he ran out of the tunnel and onto the field for the first defensive series, his adrenaline was flowing.

Branch played roughly two thirds of the defensive snaps and made sure they counted. He had a couple nice tackles in the run game and a critical fourth-quarter interception of Packers quarterback Jordan Love when he went up over wide receiver Christian Watson to secure the pick.

It might have been the loudest moment of the entire game at Ford Field Sunday as the Lions faithful got their chance to welcome the Pro Bowl safety back into the fold.