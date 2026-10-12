KEY QUESTIONS: How does Campbell plan on approaching the bye week?

What is the injury status of wide receiver/returner Tom Kennedy and what's the plan moving forward at punt returner?

Kennedy will need surgery on the knee he injured Sunday and will be out for the season, per Campbell.

Campbell would rather not have wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown returning punts for an entire game. He might mix in depending on field position.

The team will look at in-house options. Practice squad wide receiver Dominic Lovett is a possibility there. Campbell also said GM Brad Holmes will see who is available outside the roster. The good news is the bye week gives them some time to find a good fit.

Detroit has a pretty young offensive line. What does their trajectory look like for the rest of the season?

Campbell's seen growth from that unit over these five weeks. There's been inconsistencies and some peaks and valleys, but he feels like that unit continues to trend upward.

"We've got a lot of room to improve. So that's the good news," he said. "The more that Blake Miller and Tate Ratledge can play together, the better they're going to get and they have gotten better."

Campbell thought Ratledge's pad level was good Sunday as that continues to be a point of emphasis for the second-year right guard. He moved defenders a lot better because of it.

"The unit is getting better. It's going to be nice to get Cade (Mays) in the mix," Campbell said.