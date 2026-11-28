Week 17 at Chicago

After the loss on Thanksgiving, the Lions will certainly have this rematch circled on the calendar. Chicago has the toughest closing stretch of games of any team in the NFL as their remaining slate includes Buffalo (10-1), Jacksonville (7-3) and all three division opponents one more time. It will be interesting to see what their record is by Week 17 and what kind of playoff and division title implications this game could have.

Twentyman: No matter what the records are, I expect this to have some sort of playoff implication. Detroit led for 59 minutes and 57 seconds in the first matchup before giving up the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds left. The Lions had a lot of self-inflicted wounds they thought cost them the contest. Can they play cleaner football this time around on the road?

Week 18 at Green Bay

The NFC North title has gone down to the wire the last couple seasons and nothing about the way things are going in the division this year indicates things will be any different.