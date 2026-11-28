The Detroit Lions lost their first game since Week 4 on Thanksgiving, falling to the Chicago Bears 39-35 on a Rome Odunze six-yard touchdown catch with just three seconds left. After playing their last three games in a 12-day stretch, Detroit gets a little time to rest and recover and will look to get back on track when they take on Atlanta on Dec. 6.
Following is a breakdown of the Lions' remaining six-game slate of the regular season:
Week 13 at Atlanta
It's been a disappointing season for the Falcons (3-7), but they currently sit only two games outside of first place in NFC South and need to string some wins together to have a chance. Detroit will look to clean up some of the self-inflicted wounds that cost them on Thanksgiving against Chicago. Atlanta ranks 26th in scoring (20.1) and 21st in points allowed (25.8).
Twentyman: Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson will always be linked because of the 2023 NFL Draft when Robinson was the first running back off the board at No. 8 and Gibbs the second at No. 12. They've become two of the best running backs in the NFL. Gibbs currently leads the league in rushing this season with 1,303 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Week 14 vs. Tennessee
The last time these two played at Ford Field was in 2024 when the Lions won big, 52-14. Can the Titans come to Detroit and score enough points to hang with the Lions at their place? Tennessee's (1-9) defense has allowed opponents to average 29.0 points per game this season, fourth-most in the NFL
Twentyman: Jared Goff and Detroit's high-octane offense in the friendly confines of Ford Field will be a tough matchup for the Titans' defense. The Titans average 182.6 yards passing yards per game offensively and are in the bottom third in rushing (102.7).
Week 15 at Minnesota
This begins the stretch of three road games in Detroit's last four contests with all three against division opponents. US Bank Stadium has one of the best home advantages in the NFL and the Lions have had a tough time playing there. Detroit is 4-6 in that building since it opened in 2016.
Twentyman: The Lions and Vikings played a hard-nosed 19-15 contest on Nov. 1 at Ford Field with the Detroit coming out on top. Veteran Kirk Cousins has since taken over at quarterback, which makes the Vikings' pass attack more dangerous this time around. Can Detroit handle Minnesota's blitz on the road in a tough environment to communicate as well as they did in Detroit?
Week 16 vs. New York Giants
The final 2026 regular season game at Ford Field welcomes the New York Giants and quarterback J.J. McCarthy to town for a Monday Night Football matchup. Will the 6-3-1 Giants still lead the NFC East at this point in the season? They currently have a two-game lead on Washington. The last time these two met at Ford Field was a 34-27 OT thriller won by the Lions.
Twentyman: McCarthy has given the Giants' offense a boost after coming over from Minnesota in a trade, but New York is still led by a defense that ranks seventh in total defense (310.5) and fifth against the pass (193.4).
Week 17 at Chicago
After the loss on Thanksgiving, the Lions will certainly have this rematch circled on the calendar. Chicago has the toughest closing stretch of games of any team in the NFL as their remaining slate includes Buffalo (10-1), Jacksonville (7-3) and all three division opponents one more time. It will be interesting to see what their record is by Week 17 and what kind of playoff and division title implications this game could have.
Twentyman: No matter what the records are, I expect this to have some sort of playoff implication. Detroit led for 59 minutes and 57 seconds in the first matchup before giving up the game-winning touchdown with just three seconds left. The Lions had a lot of self-inflicted wounds they thought cost them the contest. Can they play cleaner football this time around on the road?
Week 18 at Green Bay
The NFC North title has gone down to the wire the last couple seasons and nothing about the way things are going in the division this year indicates things will be any different.
Twentyman: The frozen tundra for possibly all the marbles in the division. That's NFC North football at its best. This is the time of year when running the football comes at a premium. Gibbs could cap off his first rushing title, and who knows, maybe a 2,000-yard rushing season? The Packers average a league-worst 65.9 rushing yards per game.