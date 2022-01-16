O'HARA: How Lions have fared with the No. 2 overall pick

2007 – Megatron arrives:

Team president Matt Millen had drafted three wide receivers in the first round of the previous four drafts. He made it four in five years by taking Calvin Johnson of Georgia Tech.

Dubbed Megatron by teammate Roy Williams, Johnson was as good as advertised. At 6-5 and 237 pounds with great speed and leaping ability, he simply overpowered defensive backs – and most linebackers.

He set most of the franchise receiving records in his nine seasons as a Lion. He holds the NFL record for most receiving yards in a season with 1,964 in 2012.

Johnson made six Pro Bowls and was All Pro three times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

2010 – A man named Suh:

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh of Nebraska was the best player in the 2010 draft for his play in his final college season.

Suh was a dominant player in the five seasons he played for the Lions. He made four Pro Bowls and was All Pro three times. He departed after the 2014 season as a free agent.