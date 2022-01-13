Okudah remained close to team during injury rehab, 'hungry' to return in 2022

The hope is Okudah comes back from the injury better than ever and motivated to finally make his mark two years after being the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. If he does, the Lions are expected to have some great depth and good competition this offseason at cornerback.

Amani Oruwariye has kind of cemented his status as a starter after a breakout 2021 season that saw him finish third in the league with six interceptions. AJ Parker will have a leg up on the nickel spot after starting there all year as a rookie, but the other outside spot could get interesting with Okudah, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Jerry Jacobs (when he returns from a torn ACL suffered in early December) all vying for the job. And that doesn't include any free agents or draft picks the Lions add to the roster before the start of OTAs and training camp.