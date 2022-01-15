Sewell evaluates his rookie season: 'Not good enough'

"Penei, yes he is what we thought he was going to be," Holmes said this week. "And, Penei is only going to get better. I mean, for what he was able to do being a left tackle in college and opting out and is coming in as a right tackle and then (Taylor) Decker goes out and he goes to left and Decker comes back and he goes back to right. I mean, him and (Atlanta tight end) Kyle Pitts were the youngest guys in the draft. He's only going to get better."

One of the areas where Sewell identified this week as an area he'd like to improve this offseason is his pass blocking.

"I want to be more fluid," he said. "I want to be more consistent out there. Those are the things I'll be working on the most."

There's definitely a good foundation to build on in that aspect of his game. There was a two-game stretch Weeks 4 and 5 against Chicago and Minnesota where he allowed two sacks in both contests. But Sewell allowed just one sack from Week 6 through his last start of the season Week 17 (he missed the final game of the year due to illness and a thumb injury). Over that same stretch, he never allowed more than two quarterback hurries in a game.