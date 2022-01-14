TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 34 free agents

9. Wide receiver Kalif Raymond

2021 stats: 48 receptions, 576 yards (12.0 avg.), 4 TD; 4 rushes, 28 yards; 21 punt returns, 236 yards (11.2 avg.)

Twentyman: Raymond got an opportunity to be a full-time receiver for the first time in his five-year career, and he was solid and reliable. His 11.2 yard punt return average was the fourth best in the NFL this year. He's one of those players that can do it all and puts the work in. He was a terrific influence on rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

10. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin

2021 stats: 72 tackles (46 solo), 4 TFL, 4 PD, 2 FF, 1 FR

Twentyman: Known more as a special teams ace his first four seasons in Detroit, Reeves-Maybin got an opportunity to play a much bigger role on defense in 2021, and he didn't disappoint. He finished the season calling the plays on defense and became a real leader for Detroit's defense. Even with his increased role on defense, Reeves-Maybin still led the Lions with 10 special teams tackles. He's the kind of versatile player teams love to have on their roster.

11. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds

2021 stats (w/ TEN & DET): 29 receptions, 396 yards (13.7 avg.), 2 TD

Twentyman: Reynolds was a midseason acquisition off the waiver wire and his addition helped give Detroit's passing attack a boost with his ability to stretch the field and make plays down the field. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception in Detroit with a couple touchdowns. His chemistry with Goff was evident right away from the four years they spent in Los Angeles together with the Rams from 2017-20.

12. Safety Tracy Walker

2021 stats: 105 tackles (72 solo), 3 TFL, 1.0 sack, 1 INT, 6 PD