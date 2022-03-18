Harris looking to build on breakout season after re-signing with Lions

Harris is looking to improve on his performance in 2021. A change in the defense could do that. The Lions are switching to a predominantly 4-3 defense this year from the 3-4 defense they ran last year.

Harris won't have to drop into coverage as often as he did in a 3-4. He'll be able to use his quickness and agility to get to the passer.

He developed a comfortable level that should allow him to build on what he accomplished in 2021.