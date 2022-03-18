Harris looking to build on breakout season after re-signing with Lions

Mar 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Outside linebacker Charles Harris had a feeling that he might have landed in a spot that would advance his career when he signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions last year.

One year later, Harris can look back and know he made a choice that was good for him and good for the Lions' defense.

Harris had the best season of his career playing on a "prove-it" contract in his fifth NFL season.

He set personal highs with 7.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss. His vision that he could have a long-term relationship with the Lions was not a dream.

"I'm not going to say I was shocked," Harris said at a press conference Friday morning. "People were asking me a year ago, 'why were you signing here?' I was saying 'It's the culture.'

"Just the city itself. All the little small factors. All the players want to be here."

Harris was comfortable with the environment, and the way he was used on the field helped him make an impact.

"Really good scheme," he said. "The coaches set me in the right position."

Related Links

Harris was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round in 2017. For whatever reason, he made little impact there. He had 3.5 sacks in 41 games with eight starts in three seasons with the Dolphins.

Harris fared slightly better with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He had three sacks in 13 games, with one start.

Harris knew he might be running out of opportunities when he signed with the Lions in 2021.

"It was in the back of my mind," he said. "It wasn't really something that worried me, if that makes sense. I understand how the game works."

Charles Harris photos

View photos of Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris.

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, GA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91), Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91), Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97), and Detroit Lions outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 12, 2021 in Denver, CO. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 5, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
12 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on October 3, 2021 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 19

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Harris is looking to improve on his performance in 2021. A change in the defense could do that. The Lions are switching to a predominantly 4-3 defense this year from the 3-4 defense they ran last year.

Harris won't have to drop into coverage as often as he did in a 3-4. He'll be able to use his quickness and agility to get to the passer.

He developed a comfortable level that should allow him to build on what he accomplished in 2021.

"I know what I've done," he said. "I know what works. I know what I can do. It's a better feeling to know I have the game plan now. It's a lot clearer."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 2.0: New picks for Lions at 2 & 32

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: A look back at the Lions' extra first-round picks

The Detroit Lions have had an extra first-round draft pick three times in recent seasons, and they acquired talented players with all three picks.
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 32

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 32 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 2

Mike O'Hara takes a look at how teams have fared with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

Mike O'Hara predicts what the Detroit Lions will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

O'HARA: How Lions have fared with the No. 2 overall pick

If history repeats in the 2022 NFL draft, odds are strongly in favor of the Detroit Lions getting a good player with the second overall pick.
news

O'HARA: Lions are looking for players they love, as shown by 2021 draft class

From the first round of the 2021 draft where the Detroit Lions took tackle Penei Sewell to the fourth where they took wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, there was a common thread that made both prospects attractive to the Lions.
news

O'HARA: Lions on the right track after finishing the season strong

Head coach Dan Campbell thinks what the Detroit Lions have done the second half of the season and how they capped it off with a win over the Packers can be a springboard to next season.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: How Campbell's vision for the Lions is materializing

What the Detroit Lions showed most of all Sunday was grit, the quality head coach Dan Campbell said before the season he wanted to see in his team.
Advertising