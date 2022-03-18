Lions announce 2022 coaching staff

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today the team's 2022 coaching staff.
2022 DETROIT LIONS COACHING STAFF
Dan Campbell – Head Coach
Duce Staley – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator
Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator
Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control
Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers
Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line
Brian Duker – Safeties
Tanner Engstrand – Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator
Hank Fraley – Offensive Line
Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
John Morton – Senior Offensive Assistant
Steve Oliver – Offensive Quality Control
DeOn'tae Pannell – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship
Aubrey Pleasant – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator
Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers
Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers
Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers
Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control
Todd Wash – Defensive Line
Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance
Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science
Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
Kevin Anderson – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration
JOHN MORTON – SENIOR OFFENSIVE ASSISTANT
Morton, entering his 20th NFL season in 2022, joins the Lions after most recently spending the 2019-21 seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders' senior offensive assistant, helping five different offensive players earn Pro Bowl berths in that span. Morton's previous NFL experience includes serving as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator (2017), New Orleans Saints' wide receivers coach (2015-16), San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers/passing game coach (2011-14), Saints' offensive assistant/passing game coach (2006), as well as a variety of offensive coaching roles with the Raiders from 1998-2004. His first NFL experience came with the Raiders' personnel department in 1997. In 2005, Morton served as the passing game/wide receivers coach at the University of San Diego and from 2007-10, he served in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball at USC, including offensive coordinator. A native of Rochester Hills, Mich. and graduate of Western Michigan, Morton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 1993 and had practice squad and training camp stints as a wide receiver with the Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars over the 1993-96 seasons. He also played with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL from 1995-96 and with the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 1997.
CAMERON DAVIS – ASSISTANT DEFENSIVE LINE COACH
Davis comes to Detroit after spending the last two seasons (2020-21) as the defensive line coach at Lamar University. A 2012 graduate of Cal State East Bay, Davis' first coaching job came as an assistant defensive line coach at Diablo Valley College from 2013-14. He went on to coach the defensive line and defensive backs at the University of La Vern in 2015 before serving as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M (2016), Rice (2017-18) and Kentucky (2019).
WAYNE BLAIR – DEFENSIVE QUALITY CONTROL
Blair enters his first professional coaching season with the Lions in 2022 as a defensive quality control coach. Blair worked with the Lions during the 2021 Training Camp as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program. After playing linebacker at Tulane, Blair was selected by the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in the 1999 Supplemental Draft and also had stints with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts. Blair began his coaching career with the University of New Haven from 2002-04 before serving in numerous high school coaching roles in South Florida over the past 18 years.