Lions announce 2022 coaching staff

Morton, entering his 20th NFL season in 2022, joins the Lions after most recently spending the 2019-21 seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders' senior offensive assistant, helping five different offensive players earn Pro Bowl berths in that span. Morton's previous NFL experience includes serving as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator (2017), New Orleans Saints' wide receivers coach (2015-16), San Francisco 49ers' wide receivers/passing game coach (2011-14), Saints' offensive assistant/passing game coach (2006), as well as a variety of offensive coaching roles with the Raiders from 1998-2004. His first NFL experience came with the Raiders' personnel department in 1997. In 2005, Morton served as the passing game/wide receivers coach at the University of San Diego and from 2007-10, he served in a variety of roles on the offensive side of the ball at USC, including offensive coordinator. A native of Rochester Hills, Mich. and graduate of Western Michigan, Morton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 1993 and had practice squad and training camp stints as a wide receiver with the Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars over the 1993-96 seasons. He also played with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL from 1995-96 and with the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 1997.