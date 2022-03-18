Raymond on re-signing: It's a blessing to continue this opportunity in Detroit

The Lions also return Amon-Ra St. Brown , who had a stellar rookie season in 2021, third-year receiver Quintez Cephus , Trinity Benson, Tom Kennedy and Javon McKinley. Detroit could also opt to add another youngster from a very talented and deep pool of receivers in this year's NFL Draft next month.

But the re-signing of Raymond gives the Lions a player who fits perfectly into the culture the Lions are building. He also gives the receiver room a veteran, sure-handed player that adds to their overall depth.

"I think you go into the season working as hard as you can for the potential for anything to happen," Raymond said. "I just want to make sure that when my number is called on at any point in time, whether it's one time, 10 times or 50 times, that I've got the playbook down like the back of my hand, I caught those jugs and I caught those passes ... so that when the opportunity comes, and it's here, and no matter how many reps it is, I'm ready."