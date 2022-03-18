Lions re-sign OLB Charles Harris to contract extension through 2023 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed OLB Charles Harris to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Harris appeared in 17 games (14 starts) for the Lions in 2021, recording a career-high 65 tackles (34 solo), 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He came to Detroit after spending the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played in 13 games (one start) and registered 17 tackles (eight solo) and 3.0 sacks.
Entering his sixth career season, Harris has played in 71 career games (23 starts) and has accumulated 143 tackles (76 solo), 14.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft selection (22nd overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri by the Miami Dolphins.