NOTEBOOK: Goff insists on playing in preseason opener despite planned night off

BACKUP QB COMPETITION

Tim Boyle and David Blough are competing for the right to be named Goff's backup at the end of training camp. Campbell admitted this week the preseason games would go a long way in determining who ultimately wins that competition. So after one preseason game in the books, where do we stand?

Still pretty even.

Both Boyle and Blough did some good things against the Falcons, and both led multiple scoring drives, but both made critical mistakes that put the defense in tough spots and led to Falcons points.

Boyle threw an interception early in the third quarter on a pass intended for wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton that wasn't a good decision by Boyle. It led to an Atlanta field goal.

Blough was trying to run out the clock late with the Lions leading 23-20 and just over two minutes left in the game, when he fumbled a snap that was recovered by the Falcons at the Lions' 33-yard line. It led to the eventual game-winning touchdown pass by the Falcons.

"Both of them I thought made some good plays, but then there's a couple of these plays that leave a bitter taste in your mouth," Campbell said. "Those two hurt (us), man."