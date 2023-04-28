MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (No. 34)

Why: The Lions surprised many by passing on corner with their two first-round picks after trading Jeff Okudah, so they should make getting an active ball-hawking playmaker a priority here to help complement newcomers Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (No. 48)

Why: The Lions, after going running back and linebacker in the first round, need to address their defensive front four to help out Aidan Hutchinson. Adebawore is a super-athletic, inside-outside pass-rushing cog.

Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army (No. 55)

Why: The Lions can build on Adebawore by getting more help outside. Carter is appealing because of his production, smarts, freakish size and explosiveness.

John Kosko, Pro Football Focus

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (No. 34)

Why: Levis fought to keep his head above water week in and week out against SEC competition. He'll be battle-tested for the NFL. He played through turf toe for much of the 2022 season but earned a 90.6 overall grade when healthy under former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2021. The Lions have had a wild draft already, so this fits.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (No. 48)

Why: Musgrave has the goods. He just doesn't have the refinement. The good thing is he can still contribute while developing into a more complete pass-catcher as Detroit replaces former first-rounder T.J. Hockenson.

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi (No. 55)