MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Second and third rounds

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and the Lions got help on both sides of the football in Round 1 with the selection of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at 18.
Detroit currently has three picks in the second round at picks 34, 48 and 55. Here's a look at some Friday morning mock drafts predicting what the Lions will do with those three picks:
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 34)
Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (No. 48)
Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn (No. 55)
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (No. 34)
Why: Awesome value with this long, decently athletic corner for the Lions. Even with all the veteran additions made in the secondary, this is a smart pick.
Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (No. 48)
Why: Detroit adds an explosive tight end option for the increasingly fun offense.
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (No. 55)
Why: Another fun dynamic downfield weapon for the Lions offense. Hyatt plays even faster than his 4.40 speed.
Luke Easterling, Sports Illustrated
O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida (No. 34)
Why: After a couple of surprise picks on Day 1, the Lions take a more conventional route here, filling their need at guard with the top prospect in this year's class at the position.
Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (No. 48)
Why: This defense needs an explosive, disruptive playmaker who can blow up plays in the opposing backfield on a consistent basis. Adebawore's ridiculous workout numbers prove he can be that guy.
Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (No. 55)
Why: Trading away Jeff Okudah opened up a need at corner, and this scenario would give the Lions great value, thanks to a deep class at the position. Smith is a polished playmaker who makes opposing quarterbacks look the other way.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (No. 34)
Why: The Lions surprised many by passing on corner with their two first-round picks after trading Jeff Okudah, so they should make getting an active ball-hawking playmaker a priority here to help complement newcomers Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley.
Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (No. 48)
Why: The Lions, after going running back and linebacker in the first round, need to address their defensive front four to help out Aidan Hutchinson. Adebawore is a super-athletic, inside-outside pass-rushing cog.
Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army (No. 55)
Why: The Lions can build on Adebawore by getting more help outside. Carter is appealing because of his production, smarts, freakish size and explosiveness.
John Kosko, Pro Football Focus
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (No. 34)
Why: Levis fought to keep his head above water week in and week out against SEC competition. He'll be battle-tested for the NFL. He played through turf toe for much of the 2022 season but earned a 90.6 overall grade when healthy under former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2021. The Lions have had a wild draft already, so this fits.
Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (No. 48)
Why: Musgrave has the goods. He just doesn't have the refinement. The good thing is he can still contribute while developing into a more complete pass-catcher as Detroit replaces former first-rounder T.J. Hockenson.
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi (No. 55)
Why: Mingo's 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame is almost running back-like. That's unique in this class. He showed serious improvement as a route runner this past fall with a career-high 51 catches for 861 yards. His skill set would round out Detroit's receiving corps alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown's versatility and Jameson Williams' speed.
Cody Williams, Fansided
Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 34)
Why: I'm still not sure how Michael Mayer wasn't a first-round pick but the Lions are celebrating because of it. After the T.J. Hockenson trade last year, Detroit has been lacking a versatile and potentially dominant pass-catching presence at tight end. With blocking upside as well, Mayer fits that bill for them and should slot in as an immediate starter for this offense.
DJ Turner, CB, Michigan (No. 48)
Why: Some people thought that, after trading Jeff Okudah, the Lions were an obvious cornerback landing spot in Round 1. Apparently not — but they still need help. DJ Turner is a freak athlete who improved as a coverage player throughout his time at Michigan. He's a worthwhile play here in the mid-second round.
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi (No. 55)
Why: We've already seen in this draft that the Lions are willing to make aggressive reaches for their guys. They need receiver help, especially with news of the Jameson Williams suspension, and Jonathan Mingo has been a big riser in the draft process. He checks all the boxes physically and has shown toughness and great ability, particularly in the pre-draft process and at events like the Senior Bowl where he was a standout.