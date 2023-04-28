TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 2

The Detroit Lions added running back Jahmyr Gibbs after trading back from No. 6 to No. 12 and then added help to their defense with the selection of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at No. 18. Lions GM Brad Holmes said both players were clearly the top players on their board when they were on the clock at No. 12 and No. 18.
Now Holmes and the Lions turn their focus to Friday's second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. Detroit has three second-round picks. They acquired pick No. 34 in the Arizona trade and also have No. 48 and No. 55.
Here's a look at 10 players who could interest the Lions on Day 2:
1. CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Porter Jr. has elite size (6-2, 193) and length with a good man coverage skillset. He didn't give up a touchdown in 2022 and allowed only nine catches (on 26 targets) for 70 yards in man coverage. He's got some technique stuff to clean up but you have to love his size and matchup potential.
2. DB Brian Branch, Alabama
Branch primarily handled the nickel cornerback spot in Alabama's defense, but he can play either safety spots as well. An AP All-American this past season, Branch started all 13 games and recorded 90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defended.
3. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
A three-year starter for the Irish, Mayer was the primary target in Notre Dame's offense the last two seasons. He can play in-line and detached and is expected to be an impact starter Day 1 in the NFL. He racked up 180 receptions for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns the last three seasons.
4. DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Benton stood out at the Senior Bowl and is coming off a senior season at Wisconsin where he recorded 35 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's got a massive wingspan (81.5 inches) and a powerful base. He could be a nice rotational player in the middle of the Lions' defense.
5. EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
White was really productive at Old Dominion in 2019 with 62 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He transferred to Georgia Tech to play against better competition and notched 54 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks for the Yellowjackets this past season. He's got good size (6-4, 285) and athletic traits.
6. TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
A mostly in-line tight end whose production didn't match his potential mainly because he was playing alongside Brock Bowers. He's a plus blocker in the run game and has a really high ceiling as a pass catcher. He's a huge target at 6-foot-7, 272 pounds and runs the 40 in 4.64 seconds. Quarterbacks love big targets like Washington.
7. G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
Torrence is a massive human being at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds and was really impressive in his one season at Florida after transferring from Louisiana. Torrence allowed zero sacks in 1,501 career pass-blocking snaps.
8. WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
Hyatt caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns as a big-play threat in the Viols' offense. Hyatt averaged 18.9 yards per reception and has 4.40 speed at 6-foot, 176 pounds. He can stretch the field vertically, which the Lions could use while Jameson Williams serves his suspension to begin next season.
9. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
The Lions had Hooker in for a Top 30 visit, and they have a need to add talent and depth to their quarterback room. Hooker was an early Heisman Trophy favorite this past season before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely. He did take home SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors, however, after throwing for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 430 yards and five more touchdowns in 11 starts.
10. DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Adebawore is a versatile defensive lineman with the ability to play on the edge and inside at 6-foot-1, 282 pounds. He's an absolute athletic freak, running the 40 in 4.49 seconds at the Combine with a 37.5-inch vertical. He recorded nine tackles for loss and five sacks last season. He's a really high-ceiling player.