O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions looking forward to playing on Thanksgiving

Random Thoughts:

Four things, among the many, the Lions should do today:

Contain Deshaun Watson: The Lions should try to do to the Texans' QB what they did to Kyler Murray in their win over the Cardinals in Week 3. The defense kept Murray in the pocket and didn't let him out. Murray ran only five times for 29 yards and a TD, and throwing from the pocket he had three interceptions to go with two TD passes.

It will be hard to get the same success against Watson because of the size difference. Watson is listed at 6-2 (he seems taller) compared to 5-10 (he seems shorter) for Murray.

Dominate the run game: It seems hard to say after last week's game when the Panthers held the Lions to 40 yards rushing and no rushing first downs, but the Lions are facing an opponent that ranks 31st in rushing offense and 32nd in rushing defense.

Protect the quarterback: The offensive line has done that pretty well all season, but last week was an exception. Matthew Stafford was sacked five times – all in the second half, on 27 drop backs. The Texans have 21 sacks, an average of 2.1 per game, led by J.J. Watt with four.