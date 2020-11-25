Lions vs. Texans injury report: Nov. 25

Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Tuesday*
|Wednesday*
|Game Status
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|hip
|NP
|LP
|NP
|Out
|Austin Bryant
|DE
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|Mike Ford
|CB
|concussion
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|hip
|LP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Da'Shawn Hand
|DL
|groin
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|shoulder
|NP
|NP
|NP
|Out
|Amani Oruwariye
|CB
|back
|not listed
|not listed
|LP
|Questionable
|Reggie Ragland
|LB
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|concussion
|NP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Marvin Hall
|WR
|toe
|LP
|LP
|FP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Christian Jones
|LB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Will Harris
|S
|groin
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|right thumb
|LP
|LP
|FP
*The Lions did not practice on Monday and conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday/Wednesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.
Note: OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) was placed on Reserve/Injured and removed from the report.