Injury Report

Lions vs. Texans injury report: Nov. 25

Nov 25, 2020 at 03:45 PM

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday* Game Status
Danny Amendola WR hip NP LP NP Out
Austin Bryant DE thigh LP LP LP Out
Mike Ford CB concussion NP NP NP Out
Kenny Golladay WR hip LP NP NP Out
Da'Shawn Hand DL groin NP NP NP Out
Jeff Okudah CB shoulder NP NP NP Out
Amani Oruwariye CB back not listed not listed LP Questionable
Reggie Ragland LB ankle LP LP LP Questionable
D'Andre Swift RB concussion NP LP LP Questionable
Jarrad Davis LB knee LP LP LP
Marvin Hall WR toe LP LP FP
T.J. Hockenson TE shoulder LP LP FP
Jonah Jackson G knee LP LP FP
Christian Jones LB knee LP LP LP
Will Harris S groin LP FP FP
Matthew Stafford QB right thumb LP LP FP

*The Lions did not practice on Monday and conducted a walkthrough on Tuesday/Wednesday. Practice participation designations for those days are based on estimations.

Note: OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) was placed on Reserve/Injured and removed from the report.

