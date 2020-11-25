Lions vs. Texans: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 25, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the 81st Thanksgiving Day Classic. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
  • Analyst: Tony Romo
  • Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:15 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, scores around the league and more.

Meet the Opponent: Houston Texans

View photos of the starters for the Houston Texans.

Interim Head Coach: Romeo Crennel OC: Tim Kelly, DC: Anthony Weaver & STC: Tracy Smith






David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Deshaun Watson Backed up by AJ McCarron & Josh McCown






Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Duke Johnson Backed up by C.J. Prosise & Buddy Howell






Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB: Cullen Gillaspia




Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Will Fuller Backed up by Kenny Stills & Keke Coutee






David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Brandin Cooks Backed up by Randall Cobb & Isaiah Coulter






Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE: Darren Fells Backed up by Jordan Akins & Pharaoh Brown






Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Laremy Tunsil Backed up by Roderick Johnson






Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Senio Kelemete Backed up by Max Scharping






Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Nick Martin




Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Zach Fulton Backed up by Brent Qvale






Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Tytus Howard Backed up by Charlie Heck






Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: J.J. Watt Backed up by Carlos Watkins






David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Brandon Dunn Backed up by Ross Blacklock






David J. Phillip/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: P.J. Hall Backed up by Charles Omenihu






David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB: Whitney Mercilus




Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Zach Cunningham




Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Tyrell Adams Backed up by Peter Kalambayi






Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Jacob Martin Backed up by Jonathan Greenard






Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Bradley Roby Backed up by Phillip Gaines & John Reid






David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Vernon Hargreaves III Backed up by Keion Crossen & Cornell Armstrong






David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Justin Reid Backed up by Michael Thomas






David J. Phillip/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Eric Murray Backed up by A.J. Moore Jr. & Lonnie Johnson Jr.






Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H: Bryan Anger




Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K: Ka'imi Fairbairn




Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Jon Weeks




Gary McCullough/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR: Randall Cobb Backed up by Will Fuller V






Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR: C.J. Prosise




Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

LISTEN LIVE

National radio broadcast: Westwood One

  • Play-By-Play: Ryan Radtke
  • Analyst: Ross Tucker

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you'd look like with Coach Patricia's beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

